Heroes Awards Night 2026

Exclusive

• Exclusive event naming opportunity: “Heroes Awards Night Presented by [Sponsor Name]”

• Corporate naming rights of the Heroes Courage Award

• Opportunity to provide a 15-second “A message from our sponsor” video posted on Heroes social media

• Logo on invitations, registration website, and all promotional materials

• Formal introduction at the opening ceremony for Heroes Awards Night (please send representative)

• Logo prominently featured on main stage screen as a welcome to Heroes Awards Night

• Logo placement on evening program

• Two (2) dedicated social media posts

• Prominently placed table “Hosted by [Sponsor Name]”

• Option to receive up to eight (8) complimentary tickets for Heroes Awards Night

• Option to host Heroes Awardees prominently seated at your table

• Two (2) Awardees prominently seated at your table

• Opportunity to showcase your products in our giveaway favor bags

• Join our referral program as a veteran-supporting company