Heroes Awards Night 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive VIP Gathering with Special Guests, and additional amenities. Valet Parking included along with appetizers and a toast.
Table Sponsor: $1,000
8 Seats Included / 8 Tables Available
• Logo featured on event signage for table reservation
• Logo featured in the event program
• Eight (8) reservations and invitations sent to your mailing address
• One (1) shared social media post
Community Champion Sponsor: $2,000
Limit 4
• Logo placement in the event program
• One (1) shared social media post
• One (1) table reservation with signage
• Option to receive up to eight (8) complimentary tickets for Heroes Awards Night
• Opportunity to showcase your products in our giveaway favor bags
• Join our referral program as a veteran-supporting company
• Recognition on website and event registration
• Logo placement on event program
• One (1) premium table hosted with signage at the Heroes Awards Night
• One (1) shared media post
• Option to receive up to eight (8) complimentary tickets for Heroes Awards Night
• Opportunity to showcase your products in our giveaway favor bags
• Join our referral program as a veteran-supporting company
• Logo prominently featured at Silent Auction featuring American Patriot Artwork and Items.
• Logo placement website and silent auction webpage
• One (1) dedicated social media posts
• Prominently placed table “Hosted by [Sponsor Name]”
• Option to receive up to eight (8) complimentary tickets for Heroes Awards Night
• Option to host Heroes Awardees prominently seated at your table
• Opportunity to showcase your products in our giveaway favor bags
• Join our referral program as a veteran-supporting company
• Exclusive brand recognition as Liberty Sponsor of Heroes Awards Night
• Opportunity to provide a 10-second “A message from our sponsor” video posted on Heroes social media
• Corporate presentation of the “Liberty Legacy Award”
• Recognition on website and event registration
• Recognition during opening ceremony
• Logo placement on event program
• One (1) premium table reservation at the Heroes Awards Night
• One (1) dedicated social media post
• Option to receive up to eight (8) complimentary tickets for Heroes Awards Night
• Option to host Heroes Awardees prominently seated at your table
• Opportunity to showcase your products in our giveaway favor bags
• Join our referral program as a veteran-supporting company
American Patriot Sponsor: $4,500
Exclusive
• Logo prominently placed on Silent American Art Auction Entry for Heroes Awards Night
• Recognition on website and event flyers
• Logo on event program
• One (1) dedicated social media post
• One (1) premium table location at Heroes Awards Night with signage
• Option to receive up to eight (8) complimentary tickets for Heroes Awards Night
• Option to host Heroes Awardees prominently seated at your table
• Opportunity to showcase your products in our giveaway favor bags
• Join our referral program as a veteran-supporting company
Exclusive
• Exclusive event naming opportunity: “Heroes Awards Night Presented by [Sponsor Name]”
• Corporate naming rights of the Heroes Courage Award
• Opportunity to provide a 15-second “A message from our sponsor” video posted on Heroes social media
• Logo on invitations, registration website, and all promotional materials
• Formal introduction at the opening ceremony for Heroes Awards Night (please send representative)
• Logo prominently featured on main stage screen as a welcome to Heroes Awards Night
• Logo placement on evening program
• Two (2) dedicated social media posts
• Prominently placed table “Hosted by [Sponsor Name]”
• Option to receive up to eight (8) complimentary tickets for Heroes Awards Night
• Option to host Heroes Awardees prominently seated at your table
• Two (2) Awardees prominently seated at your table
• Opportunity to showcase your products in our giveaway favor bags
• Join our referral program as a veteran-supporting company
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