Heroes Homestead

Hosted by

Heroes Homestead

About this event

Heroes Awards Night 2026

333 W Spokane Falls Blvd

Spokane, WA 99201, USA

Early Registration
$120
Available until Aug 1
General Admission
$150

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

VIP Admission
$240

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive VIP Gathering with Special Guests, and additional amenities. Valet Parking included along with appetizers and a toast.

Table Host
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table Sponsor: $1,000

8 Seats Included / 8 Tables Available

•  Logo featured on event signage for table reservation

•  Logo featured in the event program

•  Eight (8) reservations and invitations sent to your mailing address

•  One (1) shared social media post

Community Champion
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Community Champion Sponsor: $2,000

Limit 4

•  Logo placement in the event program

•  One (1) shared social media post

•  One (1) table reservation with signage

•  Option to receive up to eight (8) complimentary tickets for Heroes Awards Night

•  Opportunity to showcase your products in our giveaway favor bags

•  Join our referral program as a veteran-supporting company

Unity Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

•  Recognition on website and event registration

•  Logo placement on event program

•  One (1) premium table hosted with signage at the Heroes Awards Night

•  One (1) shared media post

•  Option to receive up to eight (8) complimentary tickets for Heroes Awards Night

•  Opportunity to showcase your products in our giveaway favor bags

•  Join our referral program as a veteran-supporting company

American Patriot Sponsor
$4,500

•  Logo prominently featured at Silent Auction featuring American Patriot Artwork and Items.

•  Logo placement website and silent auction webpage

•  One (1) dedicated social media posts

•  Prominently placed table “Hosted by [Sponsor Name]”

•  Option to receive up to eight (8) complimentary tickets for Heroes Awards Night

•  Option to host Heroes Awardees prominently seated at your table

•  Opportunity to showcase your products in our giveaway favor bags

•  Join our referral program as a veteran-supporting company

Liberty Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

•  Exclusive brand recognition as Liberty Sponsor of Heroes Awards Night

•  Opportunity to provide a 10-second “A message from our sponsor” video posted on Heroes social media

•  Corporate presentation of the “Liberty Legacy Award”

•  Recognition on website and event registration

•  Recognition during opening ceremony

•  Logo placement on event program

•  One (1) premium table reservation at the Heroes Awards Night

•  One (1) dedicated social media post

•  Option to receive up to eight (8) complimentary tickets for Heroes Awards Night

•  Option to host Heroes Awardees prominently seated at your table

•  Opportunity to showcase your products in our giveaway favor bags

•  Join our referral program as a veteran-supporting company

American Patriot Sponsor: $4,500

Exclusive

•  Logo prominently placed on Silent American Art Auction Entry for Heroes Awards Night

•  Recognition on website and event flyers

•  Logo on event program

•  One (1) dedicated social media post

•  One (1) premium table location at Heroes Awards Night with signage

•  Option to receive up to eight (8) complimentary tickets for Heroes Awards Night

•  Option to host Heroes Awardees prominently seated at your table

•  Opportunity to showcase your products in our giveaway favor bags

•  Join our referral program as a veteran-supporting company

Heroes Presenting Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Exclusive

•  Exclusive event naming opportunity: “Heroes Awards Night Presented by [Sponsor Name]”

•  Corporate naming rights of the Heroes Courage Award

•  Opportunity to provide a 15-second “A message from our sponsor” video posted on Heroes social media

•  Logo on invitations, registration website, and all promotional materials

•  Formal introduction at the opening ceremony for Heroes Awards Night (please send representative)

•  Logo prominently featured on main stage screen as a welcome to Heroes Awards Night

•  Logo placement on evening program

•  Two (2) dedicated social media posts

•  Prominently placed table “Hosted by [Sponsor Name]”

•  Option to receive up to eight (8) complimentary tickets for Heroes Awards Night

•  Option to host Heroes Awardees prominently seated at your table

•  Two (2) Awardees prominently seated at your table

•  Opportunity to showcase your products in our giveaway favor bags

•  Join our referral program as a veteran-supporting company

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