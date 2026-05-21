Heroes Defense Cedar Hills Shootout

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About this event
Grab your team and join the Annual Heroes Defense Shootout at Cedar Hills Gun Club. 15 stations of sporting clays, a full day of competition. Lunch included.
Bring your own firearms and ammo (ammo available for purchase on-site).
Every dollar goes to Heroes Defense programs that put real equipment and training in the hands of first responders, military, and veterans. AEDs in fire stations, extrication tools that cut rescue times to seconds, and training facilities for the people doing the work in your community.
Don't have a full squad? Sign up solo and we'll place you on a team at check-in. 15 stations of sporting clays at Cedar Hills Gun Club, a full day of competition. Lunch included.
Bring your own firearms and ammo (ammo available for purchase on-site).
Every dollar goes to Heroes Defense programs that put real equipment and training in the hands of first responders, military, and veterans. AEDs in fire stations, extrication tools that cut rescue times to seconds, and training facilities for the people doing the work in your community.
5 Stand is a clay target shooting game where you rotate through five shooting stations, each launching clays at different angles, speeds, and distances to keep every shot fresh. It's fast, fun, and works for all skill levels. This event features both indoor and outdoor 5 stand setups, giving you a mix of shooting positions and target presentations.
Grab your team and join the Annual Heroes Defense Shootout at Cedar Hills Gun Club. 15 stations of sporting clays, a full day of competition. Lunch included.
Bring your own firearms and ammo (ammo available for purchase on-site).
Every dollar goes to Heroes Defense programs that put real equipment and training in the hands of first responders, military, and veterans. AEDs in fire stations, extrication tools that cut rescue times to seconds, and training facilities for the people doing the work in your community.
Don't have a full squad? Sign up solo and we'll place you on a team at check-in. 15 stations of sporting clays at Cedar Hills Gun Club, a full day of competition. Lunch included.
Bring your own firearms and ammo (ammo available for purchase on-site).
Every dollar goes to Heroes Defense programs that put real equipment and training in the hands of first responders, military, and veterans. AEDs in fire stations, extrication tools that cut rescue times to seconds, and training facilities for the people doing the work in your community.
One available | Exclusive naming rights
Donation of 20-40 side-by-sides for contestant use between stands
One available | Electrolytes provided across all 15 stands
Underwrites a first responder squad including ammunition
15 available | One per station
$
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