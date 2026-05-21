Heroes Defense Cedar Hills Shootout

Grab your team and join the Annual Heroes Defense Shootout at Cedar Hills Gun Club. 15 stations of sporting clays, a full day of competition. Lunch included.



Bring your own firearms and ammo (ammo available for purchase on-site).



Every dollar goes to Heroes Defense programs that put real equipment and training in the hands of first responders, military, and veterans. AEDs in fire stations, extrication tools that cut rescue times to seconds, and training facilities for the people doing the work in your community.