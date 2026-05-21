Heroes Defense

Hosted by

Heroes Defense

About this event

Heroes Defense Cedar Hills Shootout

702 N Center Rd

Blackfoot, ID 83221, USA

5-Person Squad Early Bird Special
$500
Available until Jul 22
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Grab your team and join the Annual Heroes Defense Shootout at Cedar Hills Gun Club. 15 stations of sporting clays, a full day of competition. Lunch included.

Bring your own firearms and ammo (ammo available for purchase on-site).

Every dollar goes to Heroes Defense programs that put real equipment and training in the hands of first responders, military, and veterans. AEDs in fire stations, extrication tools that cut rescue times to seconds, and training facilities for the people doing the work in your community.

Individual Shooter Early Bird Registration
$125
Available until Jul 22

Don't have a full squad? Sign up solo and we'll place you on a team at check-in. 15 stations of sporting clays at Cedar Hills Gun Club, a full day of competition. Lunch included.

Bring your own firearms and ammo (ammo available for purchase on-site).

Every dollar goes to Heroes Defense programs that put real equipment and training in the hands of first responders, military, and veterans. AEDs in fire stations, extrication tools that cut rescue times to seconds, and training facilities for the people doing the work in your community.

5 Stand - Indoor/Outdoor Side Game
$35
Available until Jul 22

5 Stand is a clay target shooting game where you rotate through five shooting stations, each launching clays at different angles, speeds, and distances to keep every shot fresh. It's fast, fun, and works for all skill levels. This event features both indoor and outdoor 5 stand setups, giving you a mix of shooting positions and target presentations.

5-Person Squad
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Grab your team and join the Annual Heroes Defense Shootout at Cedar Hills Gun Club. 15 stations of sporting clays, a full day of competition. Lunch included.

Bring your own firearms and ammo (ammo available for purchase on-site).

Every dollar goes to Heroes Defense programs that put real equipment and training in the hands of first responders, military, and veterans. AEDs in fire stations, extrication tools that cut rescue times to seconds, and training facilities for the people doing the work in your community.

Individual Shooter Registration
$150

Don't have a full squad? Sign up solo and we'll place you on a team at check-in. 15 stations of sporting clays at Cedar Hills Gun Club, a full day of competition. Lunch included.

Bring your own firearms and ammo (ammo available for purchase on-site).

Every dollar goes to Heroes Defense programs that put real equipment and training in the hands of first responders, military, and veterans. AEDs in fire stations, extrication tools that cut rescue times to seconds, and training facilities for the people doing the work in your community.

Title Sponsor
$2,000

One available  |  Exclusive naming rights

  • Event named in association with your company
  • Logo placement on heroesdefense.org and Cedar Hills Gun Club websites
  • Featured in HD and Cedar Hills email campaigns
  • Dedicated social media recognition across HD's Facebook and Instagram
  • Listed as Title Sponsor on all promotional material
  • Theater advertisements at Centre Theaters and Twin Theaters (Idaho Falls) and Movie Mill (Blackfoot)
  • Radio recognition on The Wolf and Local News 8
  • Banner placement throughout the event
  • Top billing in the event thank you video
UTV Sponsors | In-Kind
Free

Donation of 20-40 side-by-sides for contestant use between stands

  • Logo placement on heroesdefense.org and Cedar Hills Gun Club websites
  • Dedicated social media recognition across HD's Facebook and Instagram
  • Listed on event promotional material
  • Theater advertisements at Centre Theaters and Twin Theaters (Idaho Falls) and Movie Mill (Blackfoot)
  • Radio recognition on The Wolf and Local News 8
  • Branding on or near the UTV staging area
  • Banner placement throughout the event
  • Featured in the event thank you video


HYDRATION STATION SPONSOR
$500

One available  |  Electrolytes provided across all 15 stands

  • Branding at all 15 stations
  • Logo on heroesdefense.org and Cedar Hills Gun Club websites
  • Social media recognition across HD's Facebook and Instagram
  • Featured in the event thank you video
First Responder Squad Sponsor
$650

Underwrites a first responder squad including ammunition

  • Fully sponsors a first responder team's participation, including their ammo
  • Logo on heroesdefense.org and Cedar Hills Gun Club websites
  • Social media recognition across HD's Facebook and Instagram
  • Featured in the event thank you video
Stand Sponsor
$300

15 available  |  One per station

  • Option to set up and host your station on event day
  • Banner displayed with your company logo at the station
  • Logo on heroesdefense.org and Cedar Hills Gun Club websites
  • Recognized in the event thank you video


Add a donation for Heroes Defense

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