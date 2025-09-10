Heroes Dinner Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Tasting Notes: A cask-finished whiskey worthy of the most famous creature in fantasy and a gripping tale of ambition and betrayal, Quest’s End Dragon brings you a new way to play with fire! Blended from the finest super-premium small-batch Kentucky and Indiana 4+ year aged bourbons, Quest’s End Dragon is the newest release from the award-winning spirits team who brought you Quest’s End Paladin, Quest’s End Rogue and Quest’s End Warlock. QE Dragon delivers an appropriately powerful flavor profile with a nose of red fruit, roasted oak, toasted vanilla and caramel, leather, and peaches, with a taste of smoke, oak, caramel/molasses, and lots of barrel spice, fig, and cherry. The finish has oak, smoke, dark fruit, and barrel spice.
Story:
A collaboration between celebrity actor/gaming entrepreneur Matthew Lillard, screenwriter Justin Ware, and legends from the gaming and spirits worlds, Quest’s End Whiskey crafts high-end potables for fans of fantasy and RPGs.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Tasting Notes: This bourbon rye whiskey blend takes its power from two essences combined. Quest’s End’s Master Blender Molly Troupe began with a four-grain bourbon with strong flavors of vanilla and caramel and blended it with a delicious rye whiskey, before finishing it in both rum and rouge vermouth barrels to draw out its beautiful green and herbal notes. On the nose, vanilla and mint are most predominant, but on the palate, flavors crescendo into a complex experience of sweet menthol, thick molasses, and apple pie in this green-forward dram.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This tin included 2 distinct sets of high quality resin dice including extra D8s and D10s and D20's. The set contains 15 total Dice.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This tin included 2 distinct sets of high quality resin dice including extra D6s and 20s. The set contains 16 total Dice.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This tin included 2 distinct sets of high quality resin dice including extra D6s and 20s. The set contains 16 total Dice.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Everything you need for relaxing and having fun as a family! Kick back pop some popcorn and enjoy the time with the people you love.
Includes:
*Popcorn
*Popcorn Bags
*Popcorn Bucket
*Coloring Books
*Jenga
*5 gift cards for pizza ranch.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Calvert City Drive-In would like to welcome you and for a night of Move Magic! Snuggle up with your loved one or load up the gang for a fun time at a local staple.
Included:
*1 Free Drive in Pass for full vehicle
*Popcorn tub
*Candy
*Drive-in T-Shirt
*25$ Gas Card
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Space out and paint some minis!
Includes:
*Army Painter Speed Paint Starter Set
*3D printed terrain minis
*Battle Tech Game
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Do you and your friends have what it takes to tackle these epic adventures?
Includes
*Warriors of Krynn
*Risk
*Septima
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A handmade western themed dice tray made by our friend Jerry Nance. Accompanied by a beautiful set of dice and custom leather bound journal.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Everything a Game Master Needs and more!
Includes:
*Role and Play RPG guides
*Critical Roles scenario set
*Remarkable shops supplement book.
*Dice Sets
*Dice Tray
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This one will turn your friends green with envy!
Includes:
*Hand made game storage box
*Freaky Frogs board game
*Zombie Fried board game
*FTW?! Board game
*Green Dice
*Gelatinous Cube Dice Pin
*Awesome Green Bag
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Coffee with Style! This killer bundle comes full to the brim with goodness.
Includes:
*Coffee Candle
*Syrup Bundle
*Awesome Socks
*Bag of Coffee
*Styling Powder
*More!
and more!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
So Much stuff we couldn't fit it into one picture. Grab the girls and get comfortable everything you need for a night in!
Includes:
*Coloring Books
*Fancy Popcorn
*Chocolate
*Drinks
*Pedicure and Manicure supplies
*So much more!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Mystery shinnies and Bag need we say more? Since we know goblins cant count look at your fingers and if your lucky this starts with the number you have on one hand.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cans, koozies, glasses, bottles, and so much fun all packed into a beautiful gift basket!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is a big one! Army Painters Fanatic Mega Paint Set.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
DnD campaign case and a stunning set of Dispel Dice!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
DnD campaign case and a stunning set of Dispel Dice!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A generous gift from our friends at the used bookstore in Paducah.
Includes:
*Gift Certificate
*Hand Made Journal
*Book tote bag
*More
auctionV2.input.startingBid
We love our local downtown community so much! For such a small place Paducah has a lot of charm! This basket has everything you could possibly need for a day well shopping in downtown Paducah.
Includes Gift cards for the following:
Etcetera coffeehouse
Doe's Eat Place
Kirchoffs
Coldstone
Messy Cat Creations
the dirt road
auctionV2.input.startingBid
We have something unique instore for you!
This basket includes:
Dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse
Cinemark gift cards
Tokens to Tortitude cat cafe
Cold stone Ice Cream Certificate
and a personalized message / custom song from world renown social media personality John Andrew "Jack" Lepiarz AKA "Jacques Ze Whipper."
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by artist Les Garner this is a set of 3 limited art prints signed by our fantastic Dice Alliance board Member :)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by artist Les Garner this is a set of 3 limited art prints signed by our fantastic Dice Alliance board Member :)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Straight from Storytellers Forge is an epic tale of music and mayhem! Don't miss this opportunity to bid and join the emotional dance of the Black Ballad. This signed copy of the hard cover of the Black Ballad is a must have for metal heads and TTRPG enthusiasts alike.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Take an adventure on Us. This basked includes a 3 day bike or Kayak rental from hoopers, 25 dollar gas card, 20 dollar banks gift card, sun screen, and critter spray! Everything you need to have your own adventure at your favorite park or lake :)
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing