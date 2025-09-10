eventClosed

Heroes Dinner Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

222 Kentucky Ave unit 2, Paducah, KY 42003, USA

Quest's End Dragon Whiskey item
Quest's End Dragon Whiskey
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Must be 21 years or older to bid. This item is not available for shipping.

Tasting Notes: A cask-finished whiskey worthy of the most famous creature in fantasy and a gripping tale of ambition and betrayal, Quest’s End Dragon brings you a new way to play with fire! Blended from the finest super-premium small-batch Kentucky and Indiana 4+ year aged bourbons, Quest’s End Dragon is the newest release from the award-winning spirits team who brought you Quest’s End Paladin, Quest’s End Rogue and Quest’s End Warlock. QE Dragon delivers an appropriately powerful flavor profile with a nose of red fruit, roasted oak, toasted vanilla and caramel, leather, and peaches, with a taste of smoke, oak, caramel/molasses, and lots of barrel spice, fig, and cherry. The finish has oak, smoke, dark fruit, and barrel spice.

Story: 

A collaboration between celebrity actor/gaming entrepreneur Matthew Lillard, screenwriter Justin Ware, and legends from the gaming and spirits worlds, Quest’s End Whiskey crafts high-end potables for fans of fantasy and RPGs.

Quest's End Druid Whiskey item
Quest's End Druid Whiskey
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Must be 21 years or older to bid. This item is not available for shipping.

Tasting Notes: This bourbon rye whiskey blend takes its power from two essences combined. Quest’s End’s Master Blender Molly Troupe began with a four-grain bourbon with strong flavors of vanilla and caramel and blended it with a delicious rye whiskey, before finishing it in both rum and rouge vermouth barrels to draw out its beautiful green and herbal notes. On the nose, vanilla and mint are most predominant, but on the palate, flavors crescendo into a complex experience of sweet menthol, thick molasses, and apple pie in this green-forward dram.

Beadle & Grimm's Fighter Dice Set item
Beadle & Grimm's Fighter Dice Set item
Beadle & Grimm's Fighter Dice Set
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Shipping Available


This tin included 2 distinct sets of high quality resin dice including extra D8s and D10s and D20's. The set contains 15 total Dice.


Beadle & Grimm's Wizard Dice Set item
Beadle & Grimm's Wizard Dice Set item
Beadle & Grimm's Wizard Dice Set
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Shipping Available


This tin included 2 distinct sets of high quality resin dice including extra D6s and 20s. The set contains 16 total Dice.

Beadle & Grimm's Rogue Dice Set item
Beadle & Grimm's Rogue Dice Set item
Beadle & Grimm's Rogue Dice Set
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Shipping Available


This tin included 2 distinct sets of high quality resin dice including extra D6s and 20s. The set contains 16 total Dice.

Family Fun Night! item
Family Fun Night!
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Not Available for shipping.


Everything you need for relaxing and having fun as a family! Kick back pop some popcorn and enjoy the time with the people you love.


Includes:

*Popcorn

*Popcorn Bags

*Popcorn Bucket

*Coloring Books

*Jenga

*5 gift cards for pizza ranch.


Drive up at the Drive-in item
Drive up at the Drive-in
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Not available for shipping

Calvert City Drive-In would like to welcome you and for a night of Move Magic! Snuggle up with your loved one or load up the gang for a fun time at a local staple.


Included:

*1 Free Drive in Pass for full vehicle

*Popcorn tub

*Candy

*Drive-in T-Shirt

*25$ Gas Card

Houston, we have a good one! item
Houston, we have a good one! item
Houston, we have a good one!
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Shipping Available

Space out and paint some minis!

Includes:

*Army Painter Speed Paint Starter Set

*3D printed terrain minis

*Battle Tech Game

Dedicated Gamer Bundle item
Dedicated Gamer Bundle item
Dedicated Gamer Bundle
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Not available for shipping

Do you and your friends have what it takes to tackle these epic adventures?


Includes

*Warriors of Krynn

*Risk

*Septima

Feeling Lucky? item
Feeling Lucky?
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Not available for shipping

A handmade western themed dice tray made by our friend Jerry Nance. Accompanied by a beautiful set of dice and custom leather bound journal.

Game Master's master set item
Game Master's master set
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Available for shipping

Everything a Game Master Needs and more!


Includes:

*Role and Play RPG guides

*Critical Roles scenario set

*Remarkable shops supplement book.

*Dice Sets

*Dice Tray


Big Green Game Bundle item
Big Green Game Bundle
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Available for shipping

This one will turn your friends green with envy!


Includes:

*Hand made game storage box

*Freaky Frogs board game

*Zombie Fried board game

*FTW?! Board game

*Green Dice

*Gelatinous Cube Dice Pin

*Awesome Green Bag

Blended Barber Gift Basket item
Blended Barber Gift Basket
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Not available for shipping

Coffee with Style! This killer bundle comes full to the brim with goodness.


Includes:

*Coffee Candle

*Syrup Bundle

*Awesome Socks

*Bag of Coffee

*Styling Powder

*More!

and more!

Girls Night In item
Girls Night In
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Not available for shipping

So Much stuff we couldn't fit it into one picture. Grab the girls and get comfortable everything you need for a night in!


Includes:

*Coloring Books

*Fancy Popcorn

*Chocolate

*Drinks

*Pedicure and Manicure supplies

*So much more!

Dice Goblin!!!! item
Dice Goblin!!!!
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Available for shipping

Mystery shinnies and Bag need we say more? Since we know goblins cant count look at your fingers and if your lucky this starts with the number you have on one hand.

The purple toad commeth! item
The purple toad commeth!
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Must be 21 to purchase. Not available for shipping

Cans, koozies, glasses, bottles, and so much fun all packed into a beautiful gift basket!

Slingin Paint! item
Slingin Paint!
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Available for shipping

This is a big one! Army Painters Fanatic Mega Paint Set.


In case you need it :) item
In case you need it :)
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Shipping Available

DnD campaign case and a stunning set of Dispel Dice!

In case you need it :) (2) item
In case you need it :) (2)
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Shipping Available

DnD campaign case and a stunning set of Dispel Dice!

Book worm bundle item
Book worm bundle
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Not available for shipping

A generous gift from our friends at the used bookstore in Paducah.


Includes:

*Gift Certificate

*Hand Made Journal

*Book tote bag

*More

You can always go downtown! item
You can always go downtown!
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Not available for shipping

We love our local downtown community so much! For such a small place Paducah has a lot of charm! This basket has everything you could possibly need for a day well shopping in downtown Paducah.


Includes Gift cards for the following:


Etcetera coffeehouse

Doe's Eat Place

Kirchoffs

Coldstone

Messy Cat Creations

the dirt road


Night of Whimsy! item
Night of Whimsy!
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Not available for shipping

We have something unique instore for you!


This basket includes:

Dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse

Cinemark gift cards

Tokens to Tortitude cat cafe

Cold stone Ice Cream Certificate

and a personalized message / custom song from world renown social media personality John Andrew "Jack" Lepiarz AKA "Jacques Ze Whipper."

Les Garner Signed Art Print Set item
Les Garner Signed Art Print Set
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Shipping Available

Donated by artist Les Garner this is a set of 3 limited art prints signed by our fantastic Dice Alliance board Member :)

Les Garner Signed Art Print Set (2) item
Les Garner Signed Art Print Set (2)
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Shipping Available

Donated by artist Les Garner this is a set of 3 limited art prints signed by our fantastic Dice Alliance board Member :)

A Story Forged item
A Story Forged item
A Story Forged item
A Story Forged
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Shipping Available

Straight from Storytellers Forge is an epic tale of music and mayhem! Don't miss this opportunity to bid and join the emotional dance of the Black Ballad. This signed copy of the hard cover of the Black Ballad is a must have for metal heads and TTRPG enthusiasts alike.

An adventure on us item
An adventure on us
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Not available for shipping

Take an adventure on Us. This basked includes a 3 day bike or Kayak rental from hoopers, 25 dollar gas card, 20 dollar banks gift card, sun screen, and critter spray! Everything you need to have your own adventure at your favorite park or lake :)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing