Heroes Dinner Silent Auction

Tasting Notes: A cask-finished whiskey worthy of the most famous creature in fantasy and a gripping tale of ambition and betrayal, Quest’s End Dragon brings you a new way to play with fire! Blended from the finest super-premium small-batch Kentucky and Indiana 4+ year aged bourbons, Quest’s End Dragon is the newest release from the award-winning spirits team who brought you Quest’s End Paladin, Quest’s End Rogue and Quest’s End Warlock. QE Dragon delivers an appropriately powerful flavor profile with a nose of red fruit, roasted oak, toasted vanilla and caramel, leather, and peaches, with a taste of smoke, oak, caramel/molasses, and lots of barrel spice, fig, and cherry. The finish has oak, smoke, dark fruit, and barrel spice.

Story:

A collaboration between celebrity actor/gaming entrepreneur Matthew Lillard, screenwriter Justin Ware, and legends from the gaming and spirits worlds, Quest’s End Whiskey crafts high-end potables for fans of fantasy and RPGs.