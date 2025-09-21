Heroes Everywhere Animal Rescue

Offered by

Heroes Everywhere Animal Rescue

About the memberships

Heroes Everywhere Animal Rescue's Monthly Partners

Support
$20

Renews monthly

You’ll receive our monthly newsletter with coupons and insider information on upcoming events relevant to our mission. As more of the facility is built, it will be outfitted with a camera system, inside and out, that you will have access to “view only” through a login specific to you so that you can look in on the heropups anytime you like.

Sidekicks
$50

Renews monthly

All the benefits of support, plus a commemorative Sidekick coin or keychain that will signify your love for the animals and your commitment to their fair treatment and your desire to see an animal friendly Evangeline Parish.

Hero
$100

Renews monthly

Includes everything from 1st two tiers, as well as a Heroes “I Love Mutts” (sleeve)and on back “My Favorite Breed is Rescued” quality hoodie made locally right here in Evangeline Parish.

Super Hero
$200

Renews monthly

Includes everything from previous tiers as well as a microchipping for your own furry friends, and a professional photo shoot for you, your family and whatever animal friend of yours you would like forever by your side on photograph (11”x13”)

Add a donation for Heroes Everywhere Animal Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!