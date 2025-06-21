Heroes For Israel Project Chai Defense Club Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until February 26, 2027
Annual Individual Membership for Individuals 40+yo
You are not required to be Jewish to join. You need to support the Jewish community and Israel.
Email Application to [email protected]
Application Link https://www.heroesforisraelproject.org/_files/ugd/8fcd7d_d9b3df25cd9c4db09af7e92426dd53cd.pdf
Student/Young Jewish Professional 18-39yo.
You are not required to be Jewish to join. You need to support the Jewishcommunity and Israel.
Email Application to [email protected]
Application Link https://www.heroesforisraelproject.org/_files/ugd/8fcd7d_d9b3df25cd9c4db09af7e92426dd53cd.pdf
Business Membership
You are not required to be Jewish to join. You just need to support the Jewish community and Israel.
Email your logo and application to [email protected].
Application Link https://www.heroesforisraelproject.org/_files/ugd/8fcd7d_d9b3df25cd9c4db09af7e92426dd53cd.pdf
$
