Heroes Hearts Inc's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
33*80
Oil, acrylic on canvas. Framed.
Gus Harper is a Los Angeles–based artist born in Santa Monica, California. Over the past several years, he has traveled extensively around the world, creating and exhibiting artwork internationally. His recent exhibitions include shows in New Orleans, Los Angeles, Kathmandu, and Tokyo. Harper is currently preparing for an upcoming exhibition in West Los Angeles opening June 5, and maintains a full-time studio at the Santa Monica Airport. More of his work can be viewed at www.gusharpertart.com and @gusharperart
Starting bid
47” x 61”
Oil and acrylic on canvas
Gus Harper is a Los Angeles–based artist born in Santa Monica, California. Over the past several years, he has traveled extensively around the world, creating and exhibiting artwork internationally. His recent exhibitions include shows in New Orleans, Los Angeles, Kathmandu, and Tokyo. Harper is currently preparing for an upcoming exhibition in West Los Angeles opening June 5, and maintains a full-time studio at the Santa Monica Airport. More of his work can be viewed at www.gusharpertart.com and @gusharperart
Starting bid
Oil and acrylic on wood panel
24” x 30”
Gus Harper is a Los Angeles–based artist born in Santa Monica, California. Over the past several years, he has traveled extensively around the world, creating and exhibiting artwork internationally. His recent exhibitions include shows in New Orleans, Los Angeles, Kathmandu, and Tokyo. Harper is currently preparing for an upcoming exhibition in West Los Angeles opening June 5, and maintains a full-time studio at the Santa Monica Airport. More of his work can be viewed at www.gusharpertart.com and @gusharperart
Starting bid
Oil and acrylic on wood panel
24” x 30”
Gus Harper is a Los Angeles–based artist born in Santa Monica, California. Over the past several years, he has traveled extensively around the world, creating and exhibiting artwork internationally. His recent exhibitions include shows in New Orleans, Los Angeles, Kathmandu, and Tokyo. Harper is currently preparing for an upcoming exhibition in West Los Angeles opening June 5, and maintains a full-time studio at the Santa Monica Airport. More of his work can be viewed at www.gusharpertart.com and @gusharperart
Starting bid
Oil and acrylic on wood panel
24” x 30”
Gus Harper is a Los Angeles–based artist born in Santa Monica, California. Over the past several years, he has traveled extensively around the world, creating and exhibiting artwork internationally. His recent exhibitions include shows in New Orleans, Los Angeles, Kathmandu, and Tokyo. Harper is currently preparing for an upcoming exhibition in West Los Angeles opening June 5, and maintains a full-time studio at the Santa Monica Airport. More of his work can be viewed at www.gusharpertart.com and @gusharperart
Starting bid
🏹 ARCHERY CLASS WITH NIKKI NINA NGUYEN
Experience the transformative power of archery with Nikki Nina Nguyen — Founder of N3Archery and Project Manager for Heroes’ Hearts: The Archery Project.
With over 15 years of experience, Nikki brings a unique blend of archery, martial arts, creativity, and healing into every class. What began as a single beginner lesson at Orange County Archery became a lifelong passion and professional journey dedicated to helping others grow through focus, discipline, and perseverance.
Through engaging drills, interactive games, mindfulness techniques, and skill-based training, Nikki creates an inspiring environment where students of all levels can reconnect with themselves, build confidence, release stress, and develop mental clarity.
More than just learning how to shoot a bow, this experience is about overcoming obstacles, restoring inner strength, and discovering the deep connection between mind, body, and purpose.
Perfect for beginners and experienced archers alike.
class location Mile Square Regional Park.
Starting bid
Federico Galavis is a Venezuelan-American artist based in Los Angeles whose multidisciplinary work spans painting, digital art, media, and installation. As an immigrant, themes of memory, translation, and belonging shape his creative voice.
Before painting, Galavis worked as an actor in commercials, music videos, and independent films—an experience with framing and cinematography that still influences his visual style.
His work draws from Fauvism, Cubism, and Expressionism, using saturated color, geometric forms, and figurative elements. He works with oils, aerosol, pastels, charcoal, and mixed media, and also incorporates AI and code as creative tools—treating software as a brush and algorithms as collaborators in the artistic process.
Starting bid
Mind Master is a premium mushroom powder formula designed to support mental clarity, focus, memory, creativity, and overall cognitive wellness. Crafted with a unique blend of powerful functional mushrooms, including Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, Shiitake, and Turkey Tail, Mind Master was created to help reduce brain fog, support healthy inflammation response, enhance natural energy, and promote balance for both mind and body.
Enhanced with natural ingredients such as cinnamon and ginger, Mind Master is designed to support productivity, emotional well-being, and daily performance — without jitters, crashes, or artificial stimulants.
Third-party tested
Made is USA
Organic certified
Today, Mind Master is a proven formula loved by thousands of individuals whose lives have been positively transformed through improved focus, clarity, creativity, energy, and overall well-being.
Our mission is to help individuals reconnect with their highest potential, sharpen the mind, and feel more aligned, focused, and empowered in everyday life.
Starting bid
75-minute session in person or Zoom
Parenting doesn’t begin with fixing your child — it begins with understanding yourself. Through Conscious Parenting Coaching, you’ll learn to heal emotional patterns, respond with clarity and compassion, and build the connected, peaceful relationship your child needs to thrive.
Conscious Parenting shifts the focus from controlling behavior to understanding the emotional patterns driving it — both for you and your child. Instead of reacting from stress, frustration, or inherited wounds, you’ll learn to respond with presence, clarity, and compassion.
About : Priscilla Melekhshalom Kashani Los Angeles Healer | Shalom Energy Healing
Starting bid
75-minute session in person or Zoom.
Your soul may be outgrowing the patterns and limitations of your current life. Spiritual Coaching helps you release what no longer serves you, reconnect with your purpose, and step into a life guided by clarity, intuition, and inner truth.
Spiritual Coaching combines ancient Kabbalistic teachings with modern healing techniques to help you release limiting beliefs, understand your soul’s lessons, and realign with your highest potential. This work addresses the deeper layers of your life—your subconscious patterns, inherited family dynamics, emotional imprinting, and energetic field. Through guided insight and practical integration tools, you’ll develop clarity, confidence, and a grounded sense of purpose.
About : Priscilla Melekhshalom Kashani Los Angeles Healer | Shalom Energy Healing
Starting bid
75-minute session in person or Zoom.
Sometimes wholeness can only begin when you get down to the root.
My quest to bring the best therapeutic resources to my clients has led me to a source that offers the perfect tool to enable a client to see the big picture while also uncovering the hidden dynamics underlying current life issues.
Over the last 2,000 years, Kabbalist sages passed down from generation to generation, the methods to help us understand how our present life’s story is part of a continuum based on previous life choices that we come back to correct, restore, and repay.
The day we are born, a blueprint has already been designed by the configuration of stars and planets in the sky, whose energies compel us to move through life along a pre-determined path where we will encounter issues we have ignored, talents we under-utilized, gifts we failed to share, and life experiences denied us in a previous life.
Thus, we are given the opportunity to redeem our past, reconstruct a new version of our best selves, and hopefully find the divine spark within that can free us to lead a life of unparalleled fulfillment.
However, without a guide, or mentor to help direct us to our right path, we run the risk of living life again with gifts unrealized. Learning to master techniques used by these ancient kabbalists to interpret the birth chart of an individual to bring to life its potential pitfalls and possibilities, to ensure happiness, became a sacred mission.
reconstruct
After many months of training and with the approval of her guides who taught her all they knew, Priscilla added this healing medium to the variety of tools she utilizes to get to the heart of each client’s concerns. The outcome is a greater sense of clarity and confidence to move out in a new direction in order to realize a more authentic and truer roadmap toward a brighter future.
About : Priscilla Melekhshalom Kashani Los Angeles Healer | Shalom Energy Healing
Starting bid
75-minute session in person or Zoom.
Are you yearning for motherhood?
Are your IVF treatments unsuccessful?
Are you experiencing spiritual, mental or emotional blockages that are
preventing you from producing eggs or becoming pregnant?
Priscilla finds tremendous satisfaction in working with women who have tried, with no success, to become pregnant. Her clients come to her after seeking out every traditional and holistic means to achieve motherhood: IVF treatments, Acupuncture, medication, and specialists.
When these women approach Priscilla, they have given up on the hope of ever becoming pregnant and raising a child that they bore.
and
Priscilla works intuitively with these women locating the blockages that are preventing them from becoming pregnant. She removes the blockages, reprograms their mindset, helps them find faith, and restores them to calmness.
Priscilla utilizes multiple healing methodologies in her work with her clients, all of which facilitate healing and desired outcomes.
,
Hope has been restored, and with this newfound healing, Priscilla’s clients go on to achieve that which they thought had never been possible – becoming pregnant and reaching motherhood.
Priscilla stays at the side of her clients every step of the way, ensuring that they are embraced
and supported until the moment they give birth, and her assistance and care are no longer needed. Priscilla welcomes the opportunity to work with her client’s spouses to remove any blockages they face and guide them towards healing and fertility.
About: Priscilla Melekhshalom Kashani Los Angeles Healer | Shalom Energy Healing
Starting bid
Indulge in a beautifully curated self-care basket designed to nourish the body, calm the mind, and elevate everyday rituals. This luxurious collection includes three handcrafted artisan soaps made with gentle, skin-loving ingredients, a soothing essential oil blend designed to promote relaxation and balance, and a deeply hydrating lip balm for soft, nourished lips.
Perfect for gifting or treating yourself, this wellness basket creates a spa-like experience at home — inviting moments of calm, renewal, and pure self-care. Thoughtfully assembled with love, each item is designed to awaken the senses and support overall well-being through natural beauty and holistic care.
Starting bid
A compelling true story from a courageous, insightful woman who blocks the memory of incest, rape and other traumas from her mind for decades. Pilar, a Spanish immigrant to the U.S. via Columbia during its most dangerous times, seemed to have acheived the American Dream when she wed her English teacher who later became a successful lawyer. With a husband by her side, and two wonderful daughters, she seemed to have it all, even while trying to help her mother and siblings deal with numerous legal, health, and emotional issues. PILAR, as told to Barbara Rich, brings to life those almost blinding moments of recollection and insight which we though we may try to suppress, they mold us from the darkness nonetheless. - Collector’s Edition Personally Signed by the Author, Including a Heroes’ Hearts Bracelet
Starting bid
Eddy Hoffman was 13 years old when he was taken to Auschwitz where he saw his whole family killed. Eveline was five years old, living in Paris with her two sisters, mother, and father. She and her sisters were smuggled out of Europe to safety in the U.S.A. where years later she met Eddy. This is the story of both of these Jewish Holocaust survivors lives and how they intertwined to help create a new symbol for healing, unity, and reconciliation...The Heroes' Hearts or Two-Hearts-As-One. Collector’s Edition Personally Signed by the Author, Including a Heroes’ Hearts Bracelet
Starting bid
Largely a first person narrative accompanied by focused, honest question and answers and star studded tributes, this 95 year old WWII veteran tells his story from Orphan to Soke. Soke is the title given to a venerable teacher of martial arts who has been granted permission to start his own style of teaching. This story is made more poignant by the fact that this Journey from Orphan intersects directly with prime objectives of Heroes' Hearts Inc, a non-profit with the motto: Do Something Good, and a mission to "oppose discrimination and abuse in all forms." The author, Soke Frederick Douglas Peterson is a black American hero, who served at the end of WWII and whose story parallels in poignancy the ongoing American conflict of systemic racism, as well as how one young black orphan rose beyond his limitations to become a model of resiliency. Collector’s Edition Personally Signed by the Author, Including a Heroes’ Hearts Bracelet
Starting bid
Conditions of a Solitary Bird is an updated version of Gordon Richiusa's Master of Arts English Literature thesis written over 50 years prior to this publication. The original thesis followed the Total Critical Analysis method to analyze the first four books of CarlosCastaneda which included 1) Teachings of Don Juan A Yaqui Way of Knowledge, 2)Second Ring Of Power, 3) Journey to Ixtlan, and 4) Tales of Power. The series of books claiming Castaneda authorship eventually totaled more than one dozen. These books are now briefly summarized for the student within this single text. In addition, an essay by Kumu Michelle Manu has been donated to the non-profit publisher for this edition as well as additional pages on applying principles of Aether-Etics (coined term) learned in these books and applied to everyday life without the burden of becoming a sorcerer. Collector’s Edition Personally Signed by the Author, Including a Heroes’ Hearts Bracelet
Starting bid
The Marciano Estate revitalizes a proud winegrowing history that dates back to 1872 established it in St Helena. David Abreu planted the ten-acre vineyard in 2007 into twenty-two discrete blocks of Bordeaux varieties. Meticulous attention to detail in farming with the craftsmanship, skill, and vision of renowned winemaking team Bastien Lucas and Benoit Touquette. We are delighted to offer you an exclusive private tour & tasting experience at Marciano Estate Winery for (3) couples (6 guests) . By appointment only.
Starting bid
30x24 inches
Shaked Salton is an Israeli artist whose work explores themes of identity, memory, and resilience. On October 7, she was called up for reserve duty as a Search and Rescue Commander, and since then has served nearly 400 days in the reserves. These experiences have profoundly shaped her artistic perspective.
This painting depicts a solitary figure wrapped in a tallit, capturing a quiet and intimate moment of reflection and prayer. For Shaked, the period following October 7 deepened her connection to her Jewish identity and heritage, and art became a way to express faith, belonging, and inner strength in the face of hardship.
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