Heroes Holiday Gala

Starting bid
Take your fireside experience to the next level with our Smokeless Fire Pit + Stand combo. From your first burn to your hundredth, enjoy effortless, smokeless fires with a Stand that elevates your fire pit off the ground—helping protect heat-sensitive surfaces underneath so you can burn everywhere from the deck to the grass. Comes with propane regulator.
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER
Starting bid
MAKE EVERY OUTDOOR ADVENTURE DELICIOUS with Black Stone griddle. Perfect for the backyard or the great outdoors, this flat top griddle makes cooking on-the-go easy and yum! It can be used to make everything from scrambled eggs and pancakes to bacon and hamburgers.
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER
Starting bid
Samsung Crystal UHD 55" TV, U8000F
Starting bid
Section 416, Row 3
Date to be mutually agreed. Winner to contact Joel Babbitt with NPPFA Benefits at 773-427-2060 or [email protected]
DONATED BY JOEL BABBITT WITH NPPFA BENEFITS
Starting bid
Overnight stay (Sunday-Thursday) in Courtyard Balcony Room. Complimentary "morning starter" breakfast in the grand lobby.
DONATED BY THE HERRINGTON INN
Starting bid
In-Home Wine Tasting Experience - Up to 12 people, 90 minutes, includes 8 bottles of wine and wine consultant.
DONATED BY PRP
Starting bid
Starting bid
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up To 24 Hours of Battery Life, BlackBose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up To 24 Hours of Battery Life, Black
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER
Starting bid
Outdoor Ovens pellet pizza oven is constructed with high-quality stainless steel. High temperature resistant coated stainless steel shell offers optimal heat retention. This sturdy and compact oven is safe for cooking all types of foods
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Experience powerful sound on the go with the JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker. Its durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing keep the Flip 5 safe while you let loose in the great outdoors.
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER
Starting bid
The lightest and most compact Kindle - Now with a brighter front light at max setting, higher contrast ratio, and faster page turns for an enhanced reading experience. Effortless reading in any light - Read comfortably with a 6“ glare-free display, adjustable front light—now 25% brighter at max setting—and dark mode.
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER
Starting bid
VTOMAN V8 Pro 3000A Jump Starter, Car Battery Charger Jump Starters for Up 8.5L Gas and 6.5L Diesel Engines, 12V Auto Lithium Battery Booster Pack, Portable Jump Box with Jumper Cable LCD Display
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER
Starting bid
Roku Smart TV 2025 – 50-Inch Select Series, 4K HDR TV – RokuTV with Enhanced Voice Remote – Flat Screen LED Television with Wi-Fi for Streaming Live Local News, Sports, Family Entertainment
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER
Starting bid
EAST OAK 28'' Propane Fire Pit Table, 50,000 BTU Steel Gas Fire Pit for Outdoor, Outside Patio Deck and Garden, CSA Certified Fire Table with Magnetic Lid, Cover-Storage Basket and Lava Rock , Black
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER
Starting bid
Enjoy playing corn hole with this custom made Chicago Cubs Bag Set.
DONATED BY COURTNEY MICKELSON
Starting bid
Enjoy playing corn hole with this custom made Chicago Bears Bag Set.
DONATED BY KIM STROM, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
Starting bid
2 Hand Signed Bears Rookie Cards - Doug Plank, 1977 & Gary Fencik, 1980
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram
Starting bid
Hand signed jersey from a Cubs Legend.
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram
Starting bid
Hand signed collectibles and memorabilia.
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram
Starting bid
Chicago Cubs Joe Maddon Signed Jersey inscribed with "16 WS Champs
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram
Starting bid
Hand signed Chicago Bears Mike Singletary Jersey
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram
Starting bid
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.
This item will be shipped directly to the winning bidder.
Starting bid
Includes a certificate of authenticity or hologram.
Value $300
Starting bid
DONATED BY ULLICO
Starting bid
42" x 24"
Starting bid
Blackstone 1883 Original 28" Griddle with Counter Height Shelves, Protective Hood
DONATED BY MOTLEY RICE
Starting bid
Brands include: Perricone MD, Lancome, Bobbi Brown, Buxom, NARS, Fresh, Bare Minerals, Laura Mercer, Kylie
Starting bid
Cordless, Handheld, 125 MPH
Starting bid
This gift certificate includes on 11x14 gallery canvas, as well as a projection session for viewing and customizations. Kathleen Weinstein Portrait Art Studio is located in Lake Bluff, Illinois.
DONATED BY KATHLEEN WEINSTEIN PORTRAIT STUDIO
Starting bid
Includes:
NASCAR Racing Experience at your choice of professional superspeedway tracks across the contiguous U.S.
NASCAR Graduate Certificate and souvenir racing license.
2-night stay in a standard guest room at a Hyatt Place, Hampton Inn, or comparable hotel.
Winspire booking & concierge service
Choose your speedway - full list will be available at event along with full experience details.
Suggested Retail Value $3,599
Starting bid
Included:
Stakes Room for 2 at Churchill Downs
Race named in your honor and trophy presentation
3-night stay in a standard guest room at the Louisville Marriott Downtown or Hotel Distil
Winspire booking & concierge service
Full experience details will be available at the event.
Suggested Retail Value $3,810
Starting bid
Includes:
1 night at Cassidy’s Hotel, Dublin or similar (classic double room, European king bed)
2 nights at The George Hotel, Limerick or similar (classic double room, queen bed)
2 nights at International Hotel, Killarney or similar (classic double room, queen bed)
1 night at Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel, Dublin or similar (classic double room, double bed)
Daily breakfast for 2
2 tickets to the Guinness Storehouse, including the STOUTie experience
Full day tour for 2 to Inis Oirr including scenic cruise under the Cliffs of Moher and horse and cart tour on Inis Oirr
Full day tour for 2 on the Gap of Dunloe
Winspire booking & concierge service
Full experience details will be available at the event.
Suggested Retail Value $4,499
