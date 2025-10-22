Hosted by

Ippfa Remembrance Fund

Heroes Holiday Gala

1401 Nordic Rd, Itasca, IL 60143, USA

Solo Stove Bonfire item
Solo Stove Bonfire
$150

Starting bid

Take your fireside experience to the next level with our Smokeless Fire Pit + Stand combo. From your first burn to your hundredth, enjoy effortless, smokeless fires with a Stand that elevates your fire pit off the ground—helping protect heat-sensitive surfaces underneath so you can burn everywhere from the deck to the grass. Comes with propane regulator.

DONATED BY WOLF POPPER

Blackstone Stainless Steel Griddle item
Blackstone Stainless Steel Griddle
$70

Starting bid

MAKE EVERY OUTDOOR ADVENTURE DELICIOUS with Black Stone griddle. Perfect for the backyard or the great outdoors, this flat top griddle makes cooking on-the-go easy and yum! It can be used to make everything from scrambled eggs and pancakes to bacon and hamburgers.
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER

Samsung 55" TV item
Samsung 55" TV
$150

Starting bid

Samsung Crystal UHD 55" TV, U8000F

2 Tickets to see the Cubs Play in 2026 item
2 Tickets to see the Cubs Play in 2026
$100

Starting bid

Section 416, Row 3
Date to be mutually agreed. Winner to contact Joel Babbitt with NPPFA Benefits at 773-427-2060 or [email protected]
DONATED BY JOEL BABBITT WITH NPPFA BENEFITS

Overnight stay at the Herrington Inn, Geneva item
Overnight stay at the Herrington Inn, Geneva
$75

Starting bid

Overnight stay (Sunday-Thursday) in Courtyard Balcony Room. Complimentary "morning starter" breakfast in the grand lobby.
DONATED BY THE HERRINGTON INN

In-home Wine Tasting for 12 people item
In-home Wine Tasting for 12 people
$100

Starting bid

In-Home Wine Tasting Experience - Up to 12 people, 90 minutes, includes 8 bottles of wine and wine consultant.
DONATED BY PRP

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones item
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones
$125

Starting bid

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up To 24 Hours of Battery Life, BlackBose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up To 24 Hours of Battery Life, Black
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER

Big Horn Outdoor Pizza Oven item
Big Horn Outdoor Pizza Oven
$70

Starting bid

Outdoor Ovens pellet pizza oven is constructed with high-quality stainless steel. High temperature resistant coated stainless steel shell offers optimal heat retention. This sturdy and compact oven is safe for cooking all types of foods
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER

JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker item
JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker
$40

Starting bid

Experience powerful sound on the go with the JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker. Its durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing keep the Flip 5 safe while you let loose in the great outdoors.
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER

Amazon Kindle 16 GB item
Amazon Kindle 16 GB
$50

Starting bid

The lightest and most compact Kindle - Now with a brighter front light at max setting, higher contrast ratio, and faster page turns for an enhanced reading experience. Effortless reading in any light - Read comfortably with a 6“ glare-free display, adjustable front light—now 25% brighter at max setting—and dark mode.
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER

VTOMAN V8 Pro 3000A Jump Starter item
VTOMAN V8 Pro 3000A Jump Starter
$35

Starting bid

VTOMAN V8 Pro 3000A Jump Starter, Car Battery Charger Jump Starters for Up 8.5L Gas and 6.5L Diesel Engines, 12V Auto Lithium Battery Booster Pack, Portable Jump Box with Jumper Cable LCD Display
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER

Roku Smart TV item
Roku Smart TV
$100

Starting bid

Roku Smart TV 2025 – 50-Inch Select Series, 4K HDR TV – RokuTV with Enhanced Voice Remote – Flat Screen LED Television with Wi-Fi for Streaming Live Local News, Sports, Family Entertainment
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER

EAST OAK 28'' Propane Fire Table item
EAST OAK 28'' Propane Fire Table
$75

Starting bid

EAST OAK 28'' Propane Fire Pit Table, 50,000 BTU Steel Gas Fire Pit for Outdoor, Outside Patio Deck and Garden, CSA Certified Fire Table with Magnetic Lid, Cover-Storage Basket and Lava Rock , Black
DONATED BY WOLF POPPER

Chicago Cubs custom made corn hole bag game set item
Chicago Cubs custom made corn hole bag game set
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy playing corn hole with this custom made Chicago Cubs Bag Set.
DONATED BY COURTNEY MICKELSON

Chicago Bears Custom Made Corn Hole Bag Game Set item
Chicago Bears Custom Made Corn Hole Bag Game Set
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy playing corn hole with this custom made Chicago Bears Bag Set.
DONATED BY KIM STROM, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

Set of 2 Hand Signed Bears Rookie Cards item
Set of 2 Hand Signed Bears Rookie Cards
$150

Starting bid

2 Hand Signed Bears Rookie Cards - Doug Plank, 1977 & Gary Fencik, 1980
Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram

Cubs Legends Mystery Box item
Cubs Legends Mystery Box
$150

Starting bid

Hand signed jersey from a Cubs Legend.

Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram

Star Wars Mystery Box item
Star Wars Mystery Box
$150

Starting bid

Hand signed collectibles and memorabilia.

Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram

Cubs Joe Maddon Signed Jersey item
Cubs Joe Maddon Signed Jersey
$175

Starting bid

Chicago Cubs Joe Maddon Signed Jersey inscribed with "16 WS Champs

Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram

Mike Singletary Signed Jersey item
Mike Singletary Signed Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Hand signed Chicago Bears Mike Singletary Jersey

Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram

Taylor Swift Hand Signed Acoustic Guitar item
Taylor Swift Hand Signed Acoustic Guitar
$1,150

Starting bid

Includes a certificate of authenticity or a hologram.
This item will be shipped directly to the winning bidder.

Ralph Macchio Hand Signed "The Karate Kid" Script Cover item
Ralph Macchio Hand Signed "The Karate Kid" Script Cover
$175

Starting bid

Includes a certificate of authenticity or hologram.

Value $300

40 Quart Orca Cooler item
40 Quart Orca Cooler
$150

Starting bid

DONATED BY ULLICO

Thin Blue Line tattered American Flag Metal Wall Art item
Thin Blue Line tattered American Flag Metal Wall Art
$150

Starting bid

42" x 24"

Blackstone Griddle with Hood and Shelves item
Blackstone Griddle with Hood and Shelves
$150

Starting bid

Blackstone 1883 Original 28" Griddle with Counter Height Shelves, Protective Hood
DONATED BY MOTLEY RICE

Makeup and Skin Care Basket item
Makeup and Skin Care Basket
$200

Starting bid

Brands include: Perricone MD, Lancome, Bobbi Brown, Buxom, NARS, Fresh, Bare Minerals, Laura Mercer, Kylie

DEWALT 60V MAX* FLEXVOLT Leaf Blower, item
DEWALT 60V MAX* FLEXVOLT Leaf Blower,
$125

Starting bid

Cordless, Handheld, 125 MPH


$1,000 Gift Certificate to Kathleen Weinstein Portraits item
$1,000 Gift Certificate to Kathleen Weinstein Portraits
$200

Starting bid

This gift certificate includes on 11x14 gallery canvas, as well as a projection session for viewing and customizations. Kathleen Weinstein Portrait Art Studio is located in Lake Bluff, Illinois.
DONATED BY KATHLEEN WEINSTEIN PORTRAIT STUDIO

Pedal to the Metal: NASCAR Driver Experience item
Pedal to the Metal: NASCAR Driver Experience
$2,500

Starting bid

Includes:

NASCAR Racing Experience at your choice of professional superspeedway tracks across the contiguous U.S.
NASCAR Graduate Certificate and souvenir racing license.
2-night stay in a standard guest room at a Hyatt Place, Hampton Inn, or comparable hotel.
Winspire booking & concierge service

Choose your speedway - full list will be available at event along with full experience details.

  • Participants must be at least 16 years old, in good physical condition, and hold a valid driver’s license.
  • For safety, drivers must not exceed 6’7” or 300 lbs.
  • Includes insurance, liability coverage, and all necessary gear.
  • Dates are subject to change without advanced notice.

Suggested Retail Value $3,599

Churchill Downs VIP - A Day at the Races for 2 item
Churchill Downs VIP - A Day at the Races for 2
$2,700

Starting bid

Included:
Stakes Room for 2 at Churchill Downs
Race named in your honor and trophy presentation
3-night stay in a standard guest room at the Louisville Marriott Downtown or Hotel Distil
Winspire booking & concierge service
Full experience details will be available at the event.


Suggested Retail Value $3,810



A Celtic Journey: Ireland Adventure - 6 Nights for 2 item
A Celtic Journey: Ireland Adventure - 6 Nights for 2
$3,100

Starting bid

Includes:
1 night at Cassidy’s Hotel, Dublin or similar (classic double room, European king bed)
2 nights at The George Hotel, Limerick or similar (classic double room, queen bed)
2 nights at International Hotel, Killarney or similar (classic double room, queen bed)
1 night at Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel, Dublin or similar (classic double room, double bed)
Daily breakfast for 2
2 tickets to the Guinness Storehouse, including the STOUTie experience
Full day tour for 2 to Inis Oirr including scenic cruise under the Cliffs of Moher and horse and cart tour on Inis Oirr
Full day tour for 2 on the Gap of Dunloe
Winspire booking & concierge service
Full experience details will be available at the event.


Suggested Retail Value $4,499

