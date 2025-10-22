Heroes Holiday Gala

Includes:

1 night at Cassidy’s Hotel, Dublin or similar (classic double room, European king bed)

2 nights at The George Hotel, Limerick or similar (classic double room, queen bed)

2 nights at International Hotel, Killarney or similar (classic double room, queen bed)

1 night at Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel, Dublin or similar (classic double room, double bed)

Daily breakfast for 2

2 tickets to the Guinness Storehouse, including the STOUTie experience

Full day tour for 2 to Inis Oirr including scenic cruise under the Cliffs of Moher and horse and cart tour on Inis Oirr

Full day tour for 2 on the Gap of Dunloe

Winspire booking & concierge service

Full experience details will be available at the event.





Suggested Retail Value $4,499