Heroes Homestead

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Heroes Awards Night Silent Auction

Autographed NFL Football by Jaxson Smith-Njigba item
Autographed NFL Football by Jaxson Smith-Njigba item
Autographed NFL Football by Jaxson Smith-Njigba
$90

Starting bid

This premium official NFL football, featuring the iconic Wilson leather construction with raised laces and white and brown leather paneling, embroidered with the Seahawk Head bears an authentic autograph from Jaxson Smith-Njigba (JSN), the electrifying wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks. The signature, rendered in bold black Sharpie marker on the pristine white panel, Accompanying the item is a Certificate of Authenticity from the Seahawks, ensuring its legitimacy and appeal. This piece captures the essence of modern NFL excellence and would serve as a coveted addition to any sports memorabilia collection, man cave, or corporate display. Similar autographed footballs from rising WRs (e.g., Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave): $300–$450.

Vortex Optics Triumph HD 10x42 Binoculars item
Vortex Optics Triumph HD 10x42 Binoculars
$60

Starting bid

Brand new 10x42 roof-prism binoculars with fully multi-coated HD lenses, waterproof/fog-proof build, and rubber armor. Includes GlassPak harness, straps, covers, and cloth.

Specs:

  • 10x magnification, 340 ft FOV @ 1,000 yds
  • 17mm eye relief, 8 ft close focus
  • 21 oz, 5.7 x 4.8 in
  • VIP Lifetime Warranty

Value:
MSRP $150; comparables $95–$120.

StopBox item
StopBox item
StopBox item
StopBox
$75

Starting bid

The StopBox Pro is a revolutionary, mechanical handgun lockbox designed for secure, instant access without relying on batteries, electronics, or keys—ensuring reliability when it matters most.   Crafted from ultra-tough glass-reinforced polycarbonate-ABS, this shockproof and portable device prevents unauthorized tampering while keeping your firearm concealed and ready for quick deployment.   Ideal for home, vehicle, or travel use, it’s TSA-compliant and features a padded interior for added protection.   Perfect for responsible gun owners seeking a versatile, no-fuss storage solution that combines speed, security, and durability. Proudly made right here in Spokane, WA. Valued at $100-150


Case of 6 Award-Winning Wines from Belledor Vineyards item
Case of 6 Award-Winning Wines from Belledor Vineyards
$150

Starting bid

Sold by the original family owner on October 25, 2025, Belledor Vineyards (Shenandoah Valley, est. 2015) continues its tradition of excellence under new stewardship. This curated case features six 750ml bottles in a branded wooden crate, showcasing French, Italian, and Spanish varietals from sustainable, single-vineyard sources. All wines predate the ownership transition, preserving the estate’s historic terroir. Includes tasting notes.

Included Wines:

WineStyleKey Notes

Sauvignon Blanc

Crisp White

Citrus, tropical, herbal

Verdelho

Aromatic White

Pear, floral, balanced

Rosé of Tempranillo

Dry Rosé

Strawberry, melon, mineral

Barbera Blanc

Innovative White

Stone fruit, spice

Zinfandel

Bold Red

Berry, pepper, jammy

Barbera

Juicy Red

Cherry, plum, earthy

Accolades: Multiple Double Gold (Santé, OC Fair); Best Winery (Sacramento Magazine).

Value & Bidding:
Retail: $240–$300. Comparables: $180–$250. Starts at $150, no reserve. Supports local arts initiatives. Disclosure: Ownership transferred October 25, 2025 from family founder; lot authenticated.

Case of 6 Award-Winning Wines from Belledor Vineyards (Copy) item
Case of 6 Award-Winning Wines from Belledor Vineyards (Copy)
$150

Starting bid

Sold by the original family owner on October 25, 2025, Belledor Vineyards (Shenandoah Valley, est. 2015) continues its tradition of excellence under new stewardship. This curated case features six 750ml bottles in a branded wooden crate, showcasing French, Italian, and Spanish varietals from sustainable, single-vineyard sources. All wines predate the ownership transition, preserving the estate’s historic terroir. Includes tasting notes.

Included Wines:

WineStyleKey Notes

Sauvignon Blanc

Crisp White

Citrus, tropical, herbal

Verdelho

Aromatic White

Pear, floral, balanced

Rosé of Tempranillo

Dry Rosé

Strawberry, melon, mineral

Barbera Blanc

Innovative White

Stone fruit, spice

Zinfandel

Bold Red

Berry, pepper, jammy

Barbera

Juicy Red

Cherry, plum, earthy

Accolades: Multiple Double Gold (Santé, OC Fair); Best Winery (Sacramento Magazine).

Value & Bidding:
Retail: $240–$300. Comparables: $180–$250. Starts at $150, no reserve. Supports local arts initiatives. Disclosure: Ownership transferred October 25, 2025 from family founder; lot authenticated.

Robert O'Neill Facsimile-Signed Flag & Bin Laden Raid Photo item
Robert O'Neill Facsimile-Signed Flag & Bin Laden Raid Photo
$190

Starting bid

Premium 3x5-foot American flag and 11x14 color photo (O'Neill en route to 2011 raid) featuring high-quality facsimile autographs and inscriptions ("Robert O'Neill – Never Quit!" on flag). Robert O'Neill, SEAL Team Six member, delivered fatal shots to Osama bin Laden (May 2, 2011). 400+ combat missions; Silver Star, Bronze Star (V), Purple Heart. Author of The Operator. Produced as an officially licensed replica set; includes Certificate of Facsimile Authenticity. Photo archivally matted; flag in protective sleeve. Operation Neptune Spear – the raid that eliminated al-Qaeda’s leader.

Framed American Flag with Facsimile Signature of Reagan item
Framed American Flag with Facsimile Signature of Reagan
$195

Starting bid

Elegant shadowbox frame containing a premium 3x5-foot cotton American flag overlaid with a high-resolution facsimile autograph of President Ronald Reagan in black ink ("Ronald Reagan"). Includes engraved brass plaque: "Ronald Reagan, 40th President of the United States, 1981–1989." UV-protective glass, black wood frame, ready for wall display. Officially licensed replica; Certificate of Facsimile Authenticity included.

resident Reagan Greets Donald Trump, 1987 White House item
resident Reagan Greets Donald Trump, 1987 White House
$175

Starting bid

Professionally framed display featuring a color photograph of President Ronald Reagan shaking hands with Donald Trump at a 1987 White House event. Includes two printed quotes: Reagan's "If we ever forget that we are One Nation Under God, then we will be a nation gone under," and Trump's "As long as we have faith in each other, and trust in God, then there is no goal at all, no goal too large, no task too big." Engraved plaque reads: "President Reagan Greets Donald Trump 1987 - White House." Navy blue matting, ornate dark frame; ready for display.

Framed Photograph of Elon Musk – "DOGE" Edition item
Framed Photograph of Elon Musk – "DOGE" Edition
$160

Starting bid

Professionally framed color photograph depicting Elon Musk with a chainsaw, overlaid with "DOGE" text referencing his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Includes printed caption: "Elon Musk, Co-Lead of DOGE – Streamlining Government for America." Black matting, silver wood frame; ready for display. Officially licensed replica; Certificate of Authenticity included.

Historical Note:
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, co-leads DOGE (announced 2024) with Vivek Ramaswamy to reduce federal bureaucracy and enhance efficiency, embodying innovation in public service.

Framed 3D Vertical Lumen Field Stadium with Seahawks Legends item
Framed 3D Vertical Lumen Field Stadium with Seahawks Legends
$195

Starting bid

Professionally framed display showcasing a striking 3D vertical rendering of Lumen Field (formerly CenturyLink Field) in navy blue and Seahawks green accents. Features a central wood-carved stadium model with turf field, flanked by the team helmet, "EST. 1976" banner, and a vertical collage of iconic players (Steve Largent, Shaun Alexander, Matt Hasselbeck, Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson) and highlights (Super Bowl XLVIII victory, "The 12th Man"). Black wood frame with navy matting; ready for wall display. High-quality lithographic print on premium board; Certificate of Authenticity included.

Historical Note:
Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks since 2002, embodies the franchise's rise from 1976 expansion team to Super Bowl champions. Highlights include the 2013 triumph over Denver and the fervent "12th Man" fanbase, with legends like Largent (NFL 100th Anniversary Team) and Lynch ("Beast Mode") defining eras of excellence.

Secretariat with Ron Turcotte Autograph
$395

Starting bid

Stunning framed display honoring legendary racehorse Secretariat's 1973 Triple Crown triumph. Features a central black-and-white photograph of Secretariat and jockey Ron Turcotte mid-race at Churchill Downs, boldly signed by Turcotte in black marker ("Ron Turcotte"). Includes replica tickets from the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, two color action photos of Secretariat winning those races, a track diagram, and an engraved brass plaque: "Secretariat – 1st Place Finisher in the 1973 Triple Crown Winner of the Kentucky Derby & Preakness Stakes." Mahogany wood frame with red matting and UV-protective glass; Certificate of Authenticity included. Excellent condition, ready for display.

The Highwaymen –Cash, Jennings, Nelson & Kristofferson item
The Highwaymen –Cash, Jennings, Nelson & Kristofferson
$175

Starting bid

Iconic 36x48-inch black-and-white photograph of The Highwaymen – Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson – captured in a classic group pose. Professionally framed with black wood, gold inner lip, cream matting, and UV-protective glass. Includes engraved brass plaque: "The Highwaymen – Country Music Outlaws, 1985–1995." Ready for display; Certificate of Authenticity included.

Historical Note:
Formed in 1985, The Highwaymen fused outlaw country with superstar synergy, releasing three platinum albums (Highwayman, Highwayman 2, The Road Goes On Forever). Their hit "Highwayman" topped charts, cementing their legacy as one of country music’s greatest supergroups.

Golf Legends – Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer & Jack Nicklaus item
Golf Legends – Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer & Jack Nicklaus
$295

Starting bid

Professionally framed 16x20-inch color photograph capturing golf icons Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer ("Arnie"), and Jack Nicklaus ("The Golden Bear") in a dynamic group pose, likely from a ceremonial or Masters event. Includes three engraved golf balls (one each for the legends) displayed below the image. Black wood frame with green matting, UV-protective glass; ready for display. Certificate of Authenticity included.

Historical Note:
This trio represents golf's greatest eras: Palmer (7 majors, charismatic showman), Nicklaus (18 majors, record holder), and Woods (15 majors, modern revolutionary). Their shared moments symbolize the sport's timeless excellence and mentorship legacy.

Tour the Kentucky Bourbon Trail item
Tour the Kentucky Bourbon Trail
$2,150

Starting bid

4 days and 3 nights accommodations at the 21 C Museum Hotel Louisville. Exclusive package for a full-day guided tour along the renowned Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Admission to the Louisville Slugger Museum and a personalized Louisville Slugger bat.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!