Heroes, Hops, and Hot Rods

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About this event
Grants entry to the event, Unlimited Beer + Wine, and BBQ Lunch Included
Grants entry to the event and BBQ Lunch
Grants entry to the event and BBQ Lunch
Grants entry to the event and BBQ Lunch (if applicable)
-Company/Organization branding and website link on the FFBI website
-Company/Organization branding featured on event sponsor board
-Social Media mentions before the event
-Invitation for 4 people to attend the event
-Company/Organization branding featured on event sponsor board
-Invitation for 2 people to attend the event
Car show entry and event entry including unlimited beer + wine, and BBQ lunch
Ability to win event car show contest prize
Car show entry and event entry including unlimited beer + wine, and BBQ lunch
Ability to win event car show contest prize
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