Firefighters Burn Institute

Hosted by

Firefighters Burn Institute

About this event

Heroes, Hops, and Hot Rods

1725 33rd St

Sacramento, CA 95816, USA

General Admission
$40

Grants entry to the event, Unlimited Beer + Wine, and BBQ Lunch Included


Designated Driver
$20

Grants entry to the event and BBQ Lunch


Kids Ages 13 - 20
$20

Grants entry to the event and BBQ Lunch

Kids 12 & under
Free

Grants entry to the event and BBQ Lunch (if applicable)


Silver Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-Company/Organization branding and website link on the FFBI website

-Company/Organization branding featured on event sponsor board

-Social Media mentions before the event

-Invitation for 4 people to attend the event

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

-Company/Organization branding featured on event sponsor board

-Invitation for 2 people to attend the event

Sponsor Ticket
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Car Show Entry
$40

Car show entry and event entry including unlimited beer + wine, and BBQ lunch

Ability to win event car show contest prize


Car Show Entry (Discounted Plus One)
$20

Car show entry and event entry including unlimited beer + wine, and BBQ lunch

Ability to win event car show contest prize


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!