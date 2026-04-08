Heroes in Training FRFF Pop Up Event

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About this event
This free ticket grants you entry to our Heroes in Training pop-up event—an immersive, family-friendly fantasy experience designed for all ages.
Support the magic and help bring the Front Range Fantasy Festival to life!
This optional $5 donation ticket helps fund costumes, props, interactive quests, and future community events like this one. Your contribution directly supports our mission to create accessible, immersive fantasy experiences for all ages.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!