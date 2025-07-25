Heroes' Movement

Heroes' Movement

Heroes' Movement Gala 2026 at The War Memorial

32 Lake Shore Dr

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236, USA

General Admission
$125

Admission for one.



Sponsor a Veteran's Admission
$125

Sponsor a Veteran to attend the Gala.

Mission Sponsor
$5,000

Our premier sponsorship level, leading the charge to strengthen Veterans across Michigan.


• 4 tickets to the gala

• 3' x 5' banner in a premium, high-visibility location

• Logo featured on all event TV displays and slideshow rotation

• Full-page ad or message in the table program

• On-stage recognition and shout-out from the MC

• Recognition on Heroes’ Movement social media


Valor Sponsor
$2,500

Empowering Veterans to rebuild strength through connection and consistency.


• 2 tickets to the gala

• 3' x 5' banner displayed at the event

• Logo featured in slideshow rotation

• Half-page ad in the table program

• Shout-out from the MC

• Recognition on Heroes’ Movement social media

Strength Sponsor
$1,000

Supporting the steady progress that builds resilience, strength, and confidence.


• Logo featured in the slideshow rotation

• Logo in the table program

• Shout-out from the MC

Add a donation for Heroes' Movement

$

