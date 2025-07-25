Heroes' Movement Gala 2026 at The War Memorial

Hosted by
About this event
Admission for one.
Sponsor a Veteran to attend the Gala.
Our premier sponsorship level, leading the charge to strengthen Veterans across Michigan.
• 4 tickets to the gala
• 3' x 5' banner in a premium, high-visibility location
• Logo featured on all event TV displays and slideshow rotation
• Full-page ad or message in the table program
• On-stage recognition and shout-out from the MC
• Recognition on Heroes’ Movement social media
Empowering Veterans to rebuild strength through connection and consistency.
• 2 tickets to the gala
• 3' x 5' banner displayed at the event
• Logo featured in slideshow rotation
• Half-page ad in the table program
• Shout-out from the MC
• Recognition on Heroes’ Movement social media
Supporting the steady progress that builds resilience, strength, and confidence.
• Logo featured in the slideshow rotation
• Logo in the table program
• Shout-out from the MC
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!