Heroes Never Alone Membership

About the memberships
Renews monthly
🇺🇸 $5 Patriot Membership
The Patriot Membership is a simple way to stand behind the mission of Heroes Never Alone.
For just $5 per month, your support helps us continue building programs, events, and long-term initiatives dedicated to supporting veterans and their families. Every membership strengthens our ability to grow and expand the work we do within the community.
This membership is not about perks or rewards — it’s about standing with those who served.
Your contribution represents something greater: a commitment to ensuring that the men and women who defended our freedoms are never forgotten and never left behind.
Your membership comes with one simple benefit:
The satisfaction of knowing you are helping support veterans and their families.
Together we continue the mission.
Because no hero should ever stand alone.
Valid until May 19, 2027
🇺🇸 $10 Freedom Membership
The Freedom Membership is a step further in supporting the mission of Heroes Never Alone and the work we do for veterans and their families.
With a $10 monthly membership, you help us continue growing programs, community outreach, and long-term initiatives dedicated to supporting those who served our country.
As part of this membership, you will receive:
🎟 One entry into any Heroes Never Alone raffle valued at $5 or less that is currently available, or a raffle of your choice hosted by Heroes Never Alone valued at $5 or less.
This membership helps strengthen our efforts while giving you a small opportunity to participate in the raffles that help fund our mission.
Every membership makes a difference.
Together we make sure that no hero stands alone. 🇺🇸
Renews monthly
🇺🇸 $25 Guardian Membership
The Freedom Membership is a step further in supporting the mission of Heroes Never Alone and the work we do for veterans and their families.
With a $25 monthly membership, you help us continue growing programs, community outreach, and long-term initiatives dedicated to supporting those who served our country.
As part of this membership, you will receive:
🎟 One entry into any Heroes Never Alone raffle valued at $20 or less per month that is currently available, or a raffle of your choosing hosted by Heroes Never Alone valued at $20 or less.
This membership helps strengthen our efforts while giving you a small opportunity to participate in the raffles that help fund our mission.
Every membership makes a difference.
Together we make sure that no hero stands alone. 🇺🇸
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!