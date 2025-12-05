Heroes of Light- Chessed Event

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About this event
Boys' LEGO Superhero Challenge
Build your own LEGO Superhero — inspired by the heroes of the Chanukah story — and compete in a fun, friendly building competition!
💛 Toy-Building for Chessed
All participants will help build a special toy set to brighten a child’s hospital stay.
✨ Take-Home Gift
Every child goes home with a small gift as a thank-you for spreading light.
🎨 Girls' Comic Book Studio
Design and illustrate your very own comic book featuring a heroic adventure filled with courage, creativity, and Chanukah spirit!
💛 Toy-Building for Chessed
All participants will help build a special toy set to brighten a child’s hospital stay.
✨ Take-Home Gift
Every child goes home with a small gift as a thank-you for spreading light.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!