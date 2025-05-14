Heroes of the Neighborhood Silent Auction

2 Person Filmore Detroit Experience:
2 Tickets in Reserved Seating or Standing Room Only (Dependent on Availability)
2 Skip the Lin Passes
Detroit Lions Basket Value($120)
$80
Starting bid
Medium reusable galvanized basket full of Detroit Lions goodness.
Faygo Classic Pop
Detroit Lions Bottle or Can koozie (multiple varieties)
Cheers to Detroit pint glass
Germack Stadium Peanuts
Detroit Lions Fan Decals 6 pack
Detroit Lions Die Cut Magnet 2 pack
Better Made Chips Regular or BBQ
Ethel's Chocolate Chip Cookies
Sanders 3-piece Sea Salt Caramels Milk or Dark Chocolate
Greeting card with hand-written note (Please include your note in the "Notes section at checkout.)
Hot wrapped with our signature burlap bow
Curated Private Pilates Party @ Equilibrium (Valued $1100)
$450
Starting bid
Private Pilates Party for up to 9 people. Perfect opportunity to get your family and/or friends together for a private Pilates class. Guests can use all Pilates equipment and bring snacks and drinks to enjoy after! Great option for the family, for friends or co-workers! Located in Bloomfield Hills & Birmingham, Michigan.
4 Tickets to Twins at Tigers Game w/ Signed Ball(Value $290)
$200
Starting bid
Date: August 6th 1:10 PM Jayce Jung Previous Tigers Player
4 Tickets to BlueJays at Tigers Game(Value $360) (Copy)
$230
Starting bid
Date July 25th 7:10 PM
4 Tickets to D-Backs at Tigers Game(Value $360) (Copy)
$230
Starting bid
Date:July 30th 1:10 PM
UNI Swag Bag (Value$45)
$15
Starting bid
Get UNIque branded swage! - Picnic Tote - Picnic Blanket - Cinco De Mile T Shirt - Green Team Button
Mama Coos Tote Bag and Gift Card ($40)
$15
Starting bid
Get this one of a kind mama Coos Tote Bag & $25 gift card for in store purchases
