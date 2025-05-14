Hosted by

Heroes of the Neighborhood Silent Auction

Signed Pistons Ron Holland Hat
$75

Starting bid

4 Tickets - Detroit Film Theatre
$30

Starting bid

Autographed Red Wings Puck - #71 Dylan Larkin
$100

Starting bid

2 Ticket to the Filmore
$100

Starting bid

2 Person Filmore Detroit Experience: 2 Tickets in Reserved Seating or Standing Room Only (Dependent on Availability) 2 Skip the Lin Passes
Detroit Lions Basket Value($120)
$80

Starting bid

Medium reusable galvanized basket full of Detroit Lions goodness. Faygo Classic Pop Detroit Lions Bottle or Can koozie (multiple varieties) Cheers to Detroit pint glass Germack Stadium Peanuts Detroit Lions Fan Decals 6 pack Detroit Lions Die Cut Magnet 2 pack Better Made Chips Regular or BBQ Ethel's Chocolate Chip Cookies Sanders 3-piece Sea Salt Caramels Milk or Dark Chocolate Greeting card with hand-written note (Please include your note in the "Notes section at checkout.) Hot wrapped with our signature burlap bow
Eastern Market Basket Value ($160)
$100

Starting bid

Hyperion Coffee Gift ($25)
$20

Starting bid

Titan (Espresso Coffee) Hyperion Socks Laptop Stickers
Patagonia Back-Packing Bag Don Julio Branded (Valued$266.60)
$175

Starting bid

This one of-a-kind item is one you won't want to miss out on for your next adventure!
Curated Drink Set Valued ($80)
$50

Starting bid

- Branded Casamigos Drink Shaker -Cubed Ice Mold -Yeti lid attachment (Drink Shaker) - 21 Seeds Tequila Grapefruit Flavored
Curated Private Pilates Party @ Equilibrium (Valued $1100)
$450

Starting bid

Private Pilates Party for up to 9 people. Perfect opportunity to get your family and/or friends together for a private Pilates class. Guests can use all Pilates equipment and bring snacks and drinks to enjoy after! Great option for the family, for friends or co-workers! Located in Bloomfield Hills & Birmingham, Michigan.
4 Tickets to Twins at Tigers Game w/ Signed Ball(Value $290)
$200

Starting bid

Date: August 6th 1:10 PM Jayce Jung Previous Tigers Player
4 Tickets to BlueJays at Tigers Game(Value $360) (Copy)
$230

Starting bid

Date July 25th 7:10 PM
4 Tickets to D-Backs at Tigers Game(Value $360) (Copy)
$230

Starting bid

Date:July 30th 1:10 PM
UNI Swag Bag (Value$45)
$15

Starting bid

Get UNIque branded swage! - Picnic Tote - Picnic Blanket - Cinco De Mile T Shirt - Green Team Button
Mama Coos Tote Bag and Gift Card ($40)
$15

Starting bid

Get this one of a kind mama Coos Tote Bag & $25 gift card for in store purchases
Mama Coos Tote Bag and Gift Card ($40) (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

Get this one of a kind mama Coos Tote Bag & $25 gift card for in store purchases

