Heroes of the Neighborhood Silent Auction

Private Pilates Party for up to 9 people. Perfect opportunity to get your family and/or friends together for a private Pilates class. Guests can use all Pilates equipment and bring snacks and drinks to enjoy after! Great option for the family, for friends or co-workers! Located in Bloomfield Hills & Birmingham, Michigan.

Private Pilates Party for up to 9 people. Perfect opportunity to get your family and/or friends together for a private Pilates class. Guests can use all Pilates equipment and bring snacks and drinks to enjoy after! Great option for the family, for friends or co-workers! Located in Bloomfield Hills & Birmingham, Michigan.

More details...