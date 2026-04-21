Heroes Tribute & LCpl Michael J Allred Ride for the Fallen 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Join us Friday, August 22, 6pm, at the Riverwoods Conference Center for a fundraising banquet to Honor Utah's Fallen Military, Remember Gold Star Families, and Serve our local Veterans.
This reserves one spot for the Ride for the Fallen on Saturday, August 23rd at 8 AM. The ticket includes breakfast. If you have a passenger with you, you will need to purchase an additional $10 ticket to cover breakfast and the ride.
If you have a rider on your motorcycle, you will need to purchase this additional ticket to cover the costs of breakfast and lunch.
Pulled pork sandwiches, corn on the cob, dutch oven potatoes, and ice cream sandwiches.
Add a patch to your registration commemorating the ride.
Add a rocker to your registration commemorating the ride.
Get your commemorative Ride for the Fallen T-Shirt (S).
Get your commemorative Ride for the Fallen T-Shirt (M).
Get your commemorative Ride for the Fallen T-Shirt (L).
Get your commemorative Ride for the Fallen T-Shirt (XL).
Get your commemorative Ride for the Fallen T-Shirt (2XL).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!