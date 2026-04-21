Rocky Mountain Veterans Center

Hosted by

Rocky Mountain Veterans Center

About this event

Heroes Tribute & LCpl Michael J Allred Ride for the Fallen 2026

1190 E 2500 N

Logan, UT 84341, USA

Friday - Heroes Tribute Fundraiser Banquet
$100

Join us Friday, August 22, 6pm, at the Riverwoods Conference Center for a fundraising banquet to Honor Utah's Fallen Military, Remember Gold Star Families, and Serve our local Veterans.

  • 1 Ticket to the Heroes Tribute Fundraiser Banquet
  • All proceeds go towards supporting the overall mission of the Rocky Mountain Veterans Center.
Saturday - Ride for the Fallen Ticket
$25

This reserves one spot for the Ride for the Fallen on Saturday, August 23rd at 8 AM. The ticket includes breakfast. If you have a passenger with you, you will need to purchase an additional $10 ticket to cover breakfast and the ride.

Saturday - Ride for the Fallen Passenger Ticket
$10

If you have a rider on your motorcycle, you will need to purchase this additional ticket to cover the costs of breakfast and lunch.

Saturday - Ride of the Fallen - Lunch
$10

Pulled pork sandwiches, corn on the cob, dutch oven potatoes, and ice cream sandwiches.

Saturday - Ride for the Fallen - Patch
$10

Add a patch to your registration commemorating the ride.

Saturday - Ride for the Fallen - Rocker
$5

Add a rocker to your registration commemorating the ride.

Saturday - Ride for the Fallen - T-Shirt (S)
$20

Get your commemorative Ride for the Fallen T-Shirt (S).

Saturday - Ride for the Fallen - T-Shirt (M)
$20

Get your commemorative Ride for the Fallen T-Shirt (M).

Saturday - Ride for the Fallen - T-Shirt (L)
$20

Get your commemorative Ride for the Fallen T-Shirt (L).

Saturday - Ride for the Fallen - T-Shirt (XL)
$20

Get your commemorative Ride for the Fallen T-Shirt (XL).

Saturday - Ride for the Fallen - T-Shirt (2XL)
$20

Get your commemorative Ride for the Fallen T-Shirt (2XL).

Add a donation for Rocky Mountain Veterans Center

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