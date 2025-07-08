Rocky Mountain Veterans Center

Heroes Tribute Sponsorship Opportunties

Heroes Tribute Title Sponsor
$3,000

As the title sponsor, your contribution will support all events over the three days of the Heroes Tribute honoring Utah’s Fallen Military, Gold Star Families, and local Veterans.

  • Dedicated recognition at all events
  • Online & social media recognition
  • Featured on the sponsor banner at all events
  • Recognition plaque
  • 8 reserved banquet tickets
  • 1 sponsorship available
Gold Star Families
$1,000

Your contribution supports special recognition for Gold Star Families attending the Heroes Tribute events.

  • Dedicated recognition at all events
  • Online & social media recognition
  • Featured on the sponsor banner at all events
  • Recognition plaque
  • 4 reserved banquet tickets
  • 3 sponsorships available
Purple Heart
$750

Your contribution supports commemorative efforts honoring Purple Heart recipients and pays tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

  • Dedicated recognition at all events
  • Online & social media recognition
  • Featured on the sponsor banner at all events
  • Recognition certificate
  • 2 reserved banquet tickets
  • 3 sponsorships available
Heroes Tribute Banquet - Dedicated Sponsor
$1,500

Your contribution supports the production of the Heroes Tribute banquet.

  • Dedicated recognition at the Heroes Tribute Banquet
  • Online & social media recognition
  • Featured on the sponsor banner at all events
  • Recognition plaque
  • 8 reserved banquet tickets
  • 1 sponsorship available
LCpl Michael J. Allred Scholarship Award Recipients
$500

Your contribution honors the recipients of the Lance Corporal Michael J. Allred scholarship to Utah State University.

  • Dedicated recognition at the Heroes Tribute Banquet
  • Online & social media recognition
  • Featured on sponsor banner at all locations
  • Recognition certificate
  • 2 reserved banquet tickets
  • 3 sponsorships available
LCpl Michael J Allred Ride for the Fallen-Dedicated Sponsor
$1,500

Your contribution supports the production of Lance Corporal Michael J. Allred “Ride for the Fallen” honoring all of Utah’s Fallen Military.

  • Dedicated recognition at the Ride for the Fallen
  • Online & social media recognition
  • Featured on the sponsor banner at all events
  • Recognition plaque
  • 8 breakfast & lunch tickets
  • 1 sponsorship available
Ride for the Fallen - Breakfast
$500

Your contribution supports the breakfast for the Lance Corporal Michael J. Allred “Ride for the Fallen.”

  • Dedicated recognition at the Ride for the Fallen breakfast
  • Online & social media recognition
  • Featured on the sponsor banner at all events
  • Recognition certificate
  • 4 breakfast tickets
  • 1 sponsorship available
Ride for the Fallen - Lunch
$500

Your contribution supports the lunch for the Lance Corporal Michael J. Allred “Ride for the Fallen.”

  • Dedicated recognition at the Ride for the Fallen lunch
  • Online & social media recognition
  • Featured on the sponsor banner at all events
  • Recognition certificate
  • 4 lunch tickets
  • 1 sponsorship available
Patriotic Devotional - Dedicated Sponsor
$1,500

Your contribution supports the production of the Patriotic Devotional.

  • Dedicated recognition at the Patriotic Devotional
  • Online & social media recognition
  • Featured on the sponsor banner at all events
  • Recognition plaque
  • 8 reserved banquet tickets
  • 1 sponsorship available
Heroes Tribute Fundraiser Banquet Ticket
$100

Join us Friday, August 22, 6pm, at the Riverwoods Conference Center for a fundraising banquet to Honor Utah's Fallen Military, Remember Gold Star Families, and Serve our local Veterans.

  • 1 Ticket to the Heroes Tribute Fundraiser Banquet
  • All proceeds go towards supporting the overall mission of the Rocky Mountain Veterans Center.
