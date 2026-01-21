Heroes Walk 2026

Exclusive event naming opportunity: “Heroes Walk” Presented by Sponsor

Name” at the Opening Ceremony Stage and on all media.





Billboard featured Sponsor in Spokane

Opportunity to be mentioned as Heroes Walk





Sponsor with Krem 2 News

announcement on television.





Logo on flyers, registration website and all promotional materials





Featured Sponsor of Tshirt





Formal Introduction at the opening ceremony for Heroes Walk (please send

representative)





Premium Booth Location





Logo prominently featured on event banner





One (1) premium booth location at the Heroes Walk





Dedicated social media post





Five (5) complimentary walk registrations for Heroes Walk at Riverfront Park and

Freedom Fest