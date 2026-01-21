Heroes Homestead

Hosted by

Heroes Homestead

About this event

Heroes Walk 2026

507 N Howard St

Spokane, WA 99201

Heroes Sponsor
$6,000

Exclusive event naming opportunity: “Heroes Walk” Presented by Sponsor

Name” at the Opening Ceremony Stage and on all media.


Billboard featured Sponsor in Spokane

Opportunity to be mentioned as Heroes Walk


Sponsor with Krem 2 News

announcement on television.


Logo on flyers, registration website and all promotional materials


Featured Sponsor of Tshirt


Formal Introduction at the opening ceremony for Heroes Walk (please send

representative)


Premium Booth Location


Logo prominently featured on event banner


One (1) premium booth location at the Heroes Walk


Dedicated social media post


Five (5) complimentary walk registrations for Heroes Walk at Riverfront Park and

Freedom Fest

Liberty
$4,000

Exclusive brand recognition as Liberty Sponsor of Heroes Walk at the Unity

Archway (Finish Line)


Opportunity to provide a 10-second “A message from our sponsor” video posted

on Heroes social media


Recognition on website and event flyers


Recognition during opening ceremony

Premium Booth


Location

Premium logo placement on event shirts


Premium logo placement on the event banner

One (1) premium booth location at the


Heroes Walk

Dedicated social media post

Five (5) complimentary walk registrations for Heroes Walk at Riverfront Park


Opportunity to showcase your products all year through our referral program

Freedom
$3,000

Recognition on website and event flyers


Logo placement on event shirts


Logo placement on the event banners

One (1) booth location at Heroes


Walk

One (1) shared media post

Four (4) complimentary walk registrations for


Heroes Walk at Riverfront Park

Opportunity to showcase your products all year through our referral program

American Patriot Sponsor
$2,000

Logo on event shirts

Logo placement on the event banner

One (1) shared social media post


One (1) booth location at Heroes Walk


Four (4) complimentary walk registrations for Heroes Walk at Riverfront Park


Opportunity to showcase your products all year through our referral program

Community Champion
$1,500

Build a Corporate or Personal Team (minimum 5 and up to 30 participants)


Team Announced at opening ceremonies

Shared social media post of Teams


One (1) booth location at Riverfront at the Teams Alley!


Opportunity to showcase your products all year through our referral program

Freedom
$1,000

Logo featured on event signage for Heroes Walk


One (1) dedicated social media post


Two (2) complimentary walk registrations for

Heroes Walk

Stars and Stripes
$500

*Logo featured on event signage for Heroes Walk

*One (1) shared social media post

*Logo featured on Kilometer Markers for the walk along the Star Marked Walkway!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!