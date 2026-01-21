Heroes Walk 2026

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About this event
Spokane, WA 99201
Exclusive event naming opportunity: “Heroes Walk” Presented by Sponsor
Name” at the Opening Ceremony Stage and on all media.
Billboard featured Sponsor in Spokane
Opportunity to be mentioned as Heroes Walk
Sponsor with Krem 2 News
announcement on television.
Logo on flyers, registration website and all promotional materials
Featured Sponsor of Tshirt
Formal Introduction at the opening ceremony for Heroes Walk (please send
representative)
Premium Booth Location
Logo prominently featured on event banner
One (1) premium booth location at the Heroes Walk
Dedicated social media post
Five (5) complimentary walk registrations for Heroes Walk at Riverfront Park and
Freedom Fest
Exclusive brand recognition as Liberty Sponsor of Heroes Walk at the Unity
Archway (Finish Line)
Opportunity to provide a 10-second “A message from our sponsor” video posted
on Heroes social media
Recognition on website and event flyers
Recognition during opening ceremony
Premium Booth
Location
Premium logo placement on event shirts
Premium logo placement on the event banner
One (1) premium booth location at the
Heroes Walk
Dedicated social media post
Five (5) complimentary walk registrations for Heroes Walk at Riverfront Park
Opportunity to showcase your products all year through our referral program
Recognition on website and event flyers
Logo placement on event shirts
Logo placement on the event banners
One (1) booth location at Heroes
Walk
One (1) shared media post
Four (4) complimentary walk registrations for
Heroes Walk at Riverfront Park
Opportunity to showcase your products all year through our referral program
Logo on event shirts
Logo placement on the event banner
One (1) shared social media post
One (1) booth location at Heroes Walk
Four (4) complimentary walk registrations for Heroes Walk at Riverfront Park
Opportunity to showcase your products all year through our referral program
Build a Corporate or Personal Team (minimum 5 and up to 30 participants)
Team Announced at opening ceremonies
Shared social media post of Teams
One (1) booth location at Riverfront at the Teams Alley!
Opportunity to showcase your products all year through our referral program
Logo featured on event signage for Heroes Walk
One (1) dedicated social media post
Two (2) complimentary walk registrations for
Heroes Walk
*Logo featured on event signage for Heroes Walk
*One (1) shared social media post
*Logo featured on Kilometer Markers for the walk along the Star Marked Walkway!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!