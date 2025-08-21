Freedom Partner - Exclusive Event Sponsor ($500)
• Event title: “Heroic Axe: Vets, Brews & Bullseyes presented by [Sponsor]”
• Logo/Name on all event and promotional materials
• Multiple Dedicated social media highlights leading up to the event
• Recognition from the stage & opportunity for brief remarks during live music
• Table space
• 10 complimentary drink tickets
• Option to provide promo items for giveaways
Valor Partner ($250)
• Logo/Name on all event and promotional materials
• 1 dedicated social media feature + multiple mentions in posts
• Recognition during the event by emcee
• 5 complimentary drink tickets
• Option to provide promo items for giveaways
Patriot Partner ($100)
• Logo/name on event website
• Group social media thank-you post
• 2 complimentary drink tickets
• Option to provide promo items for giveaways
