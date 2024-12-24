Heron Bay Cliffs Shepherds Rescue Adoption Donation
Puppy Donation - Shadows Tamed Dragons Puppy
$2,000
Please leave a note for which puppy you're adopting. Please contact us first and go through screening before you make your donation -- we try to place these puppies in the right homes and it occasionally isn't a good fit -- usually it is!
Puppies:
Toothless (blue collar, male, already pending adoption)
Hiccup (green collar, male)
Astrid (purple collar, female)
Stormfly (pink collar, female)
Light Fury (black collar, female)
Asher Donation
$400
Asher, Blue Collar male pup from Lady x Bjorn
Varro Donation
$400
Varro, Yellow Collar male pup from Lady x Bjorn
Nicodemus Donation
$400
Nico, Green Collar runt male pup from Lady x Bjorn
Spartacus Donation
$400
Spartacus, Orange Collar male pup from Lady x Bjorn
