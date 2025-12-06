2026 Night At The Races: Heron School Gala Sponsorship

Premier Race Sponsor
$750
  • Named race (e.g., The “Business Name” Derby)
  • Large logo and premier placement on event signage
  • MC shout-out before & after the race
  • Large logo feature in individual social media post and ParentSquare message
  • Top-tier logo placement on event landing page
  • Recognition in the post-event email sent to all families and attendees
Race Sponsor
$600
  • Named race (e.g., The “Business Name” Stakes)
  • Medium logo on event signage
  • MC shout-out before & after the race
  • Medium logo feature in grouped social media post, ParentSquare message and event landing page
  • Recognition in the post-event email sent to all families and attendees
Entertainment Sponsor
$500
  • Sponsor recognition by MC during event
  • Medium logo on event signage
  • Medium logo feature in grouped social media post, ParentSquare message and event landing page
  • Recognition in the post-event email sent to all families and attendees
Floral & Decor Sponsor
$450
  • Printed recognition displayed on event tables with decor and centerpieces
  • Small logo on event signage
  • Small logo feature in grouped social media post, ParentSquare message and event landing page
  • Recognition in the post-event email sent to all families and attendees
Raffle & Prizes Sponsor
$375
  • Small logo on event signage
  • Small logo feature in grouped social media post, ParentSquare message and event landing page
  • Recognition in the post-event email sent to all families and attendees
  • Sponsor mention during raffle drawing
Supporting Sponsor
$150
  • Business name listed on event signage
  • Business name listed in grouped social media post, ParentSquare message and event landing page
  • Recognition in the post-event email sent to all families and attendees

