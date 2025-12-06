Heron School PTSA
2026 Night At The Races: Heron School Gala Sponsorship
Premier Race Sponsor
$750
Named race (e.g., The “Business Name” Derby)
Large logo and premier placement on event signage
MC shout-out before & after the race
Large logo feature in individual social media post and ParentSquare message
Top-tier logo placement on event landing page
Recognition in the post-event email sent to all families and attendees
Race Sponsor
$600
Named race (e.g., The “Business Name” Stakes)
Medium logo on event signage
MC shout-out before & after the race
Medium logo feature in grouped social media post, ParentSquare message and event landing page
Recognition in the post-event email sent to all families and attendees
Entertainment Sponsor
$500
Sponsor recognition by MC during event
Medium logo on event signage
Medium logo feature in grouped social media post, ParentSquare message and event landing page
Recognition in the post-event email sent to all families and attendees
Floral & Decor Sponsor
$450
Printed recognition displayed on event tables with decor and centerpieces
Small logo on event signage
Small logo feature in grouped social media post, ParentSquare message and event landing page
Recognition in the post-event email sent to all families and attendees
Raffle & Prizes Sponsor
$375
Small logo on event signage
Small logo feature in grouped social media post, ParentSquare message and event landing page
Recognition in the post-event email sent to all families and attendees
Sponsor mention during raffle drawing
Supporting Sponsor
$150
Business name listed on event signage
Business name listed in grouped social media post, ParentSquare message and event landing page
Recognition in the post-event email sent to all families and attendees
