Heron School PTSA - Barn Dance Carnival

Hosted by
About this event
Carnival wristbands are $15 each and give anyone (students, siblings, or adults!) unlimited access to all carnival games.
Wristbands are not required to attend — individual game tickets will also be available for purchase at the carnival.
Boot Bucks
$1 each – sold in bundles of 10
This event is cashless — Boot Bucks are required to purchase food, drinks, and participate in teacher/staff booth activities.
Save time and skip the lines! Buy your Boot Bucks in advance and pick them up at Will Call the night of the Barn Dance.
Boot Bucks will also be available for purchase onsite.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!