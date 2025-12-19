Heron School PTSA

Hosted by

Heron School PTSA

About this event

Heron School Sweetheart Family Dance

5151 Banfield Dr

Sacramento, CA 95835, USA

Adult Ticket
$5

This ticket is valid for one adult admission.


Child Ticket (age 4+)
$5

This ticket is valid for one child admission. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.


Child Ticket (age 3 and under)
Free

This ticket is valid for one child under 3. *FREE* admission. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.


Pay It Forward
Pay what you can

Donate any amount to help make the Sweetheart Dance financially accessible to all families. Contributions support $1 tickets for families who would appreciate pay-it-forward assistance—no questions asked. Any unused funds will support Heron PTSA programs.

Pepperoni Pizza Slice & Drink Combo
$5

This purchase is for one slice of pepperoni pizza, and a drink. There will be a variety of drinks to choose from.


Cheese Pizza Slice & Drink Combo
$5

This purchase is for one slice of cheese pizza, and a drink. There will be a variety of drinks to choose from.

Add a donation for Heron School PTSA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!