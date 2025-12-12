Hosted by
Get access to New Mexico’s premier MMA charity event supporting our firefighters and police officers. Enjoy open seating (first come, first served) and an action-packed night of fights—all benefiting the Local Hero’s Fund.
Your seat helps support our heroes.
Experience fight night in style with a VIP Table for six. Enjoy premium seating near the action, a dedicated VIP entrance, and exclusive access to our private VIP bar—delivering the best and most seamless experience at New Mexico’s premier MMA charity event supporting firefighters and police officers.
Top-tier access. Front-row energy. A night made for VIPs.
Step into the spotlight as a Fight Sponsor at Hero’s Brawl. This package includes prominent recognition with a live announcement before your sponsored fight, plus a ringside VIP table with seating for six—placing you right in the heart of the action.
Support New Mexico’s firefighters and police officers while enjoying top-tier visibility and an unforgettable fight-night experience.
Be part of the moment. Be part of the mission.
Take a prime position in the action as a Corner Sponsor at Hero’s Brawl. This premium package includes a live announcement before the fight recognizing your sponsorship, plus two ringside VIP tables with seating for 12—placing you and your guests right at the edge of the cage.
Support New Mexico’s firefighters and police officers while receiving standout visibility during one of the most exciting moments of the night.
Maximum exposure. Front-row impact. A fight worth sponsoring.
Take center stage as a Ring Sponsor at Hero’s Brawl. This premier sponsorship includes prominent recognition during the event, along with two ringside VIP tables seating 12—putting you and your guests at the heart of the action.
Show your support for New Mexico’s firefighters and police officers while enjoying top-tier visibility and an unforgettable fight-night experience.
Center ring. Front-row energy. Impact that lasts.
