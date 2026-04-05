The Hero's Hike

Premier Branding: Your company logo is featured in the largest size at the very top of the official event t-shirt worn by all participants.





Finish Line Dominance: Exclusive logo placement on the "Welcome Home" banner at the finish line, where the majority of photos will be taken.





Digital Spotlight: A dedicated "Sponsor of the Week" post on all social media channels, including a link to your business and a short bio about your community involvement.





VIP Entries: Includes 5 complimentary registrations for your employees to participate in any tier (Field Operator, Ruck, or K9).





Announcements: Verbal recognition as a "Title Sponsor" during the opening ceremony and the awards presentation.