The Hero's Hike

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About this event
This level is for the "boots on the ground" hiker. Whether you’re a seasoned trail walker or a first-time philanthropist, the Field Operator level is about completing the 10.60 miles at your own pace.
For those who want to feel the weight of the mission. Rucking is a cornerstone of military and first-responder training. As a Ruck Specialist, you are committing to completing the full hike while carrying a 20lbs weighted pack.
Designed for our four-legged supporters and their handlers. This level highlights the working relationship between a handler and their dog. All Dogs must be Non-Aggressive, up-to-date on shots (proof of vaccines must be received NLT 30 days prior to event) and on a leash no longer than 6 foot and no shorter than four foot
This is the highest tier of the hike, combining the physical strain of rucking with the logistical challenge of K9 handling. It mirrors the real-world conditions of Search and Recovery or Tactical K9 teams. All Dogs must be Non-Aggressive, up-to-date on shots (proof of vaccines must be received NLT 30 days prior to event) and on a leash no longer than 6 foot and no shorter than four foot.
Premier Branding: Your company logo is featured in the largest size at the very top of the official event t-shirt worn by all participants.
Finish Line Dominance: Exclusive logo placement on the "Welcome Home" banner at the finish line, where the majority of photos will be taken.
Digital Spotlight: A dedicated "Sponsor of the Week" post on all social media channels, including a link to your business and a short bio about your community involvement.
VIP Entries: Includes 5 complimentary registrations for your employees to participate in any tier (Field Operator, Ruck, or K9).
Announcements: Verbal recognition as a "Title Sponsor" during the opening ceremony and the awards presentation.
The Valor Sponsorship (Mile Marker Exclusive) - $1,500 (only 10 slots available).... The Strength Behind Every Mile!!
Significant Branding: Mid-sized logo placement on the back of the event t-shirt.
Course-Wide Visibility: Your logo included on "Honor Signs" placed at the start/finish line.
Social Media Mention: Inclusion in a group "Liberty Sponsor" post on social media with a tag to your business page.
Participant Entries: Includes 2 complimentary registrations for the hike.
Program Listing: Your business name and logo listed on the digital event guide sent to all participants.
Name Recognition: Your business name (text format) listed on the official event t-shirt.
Wall of Heroes: Your company name featured on the large "Wall of Heroes" donor board displayed at the registration area and finish line.
Community Acknowledgement: Inclusion in a group "Thank You" post on social media following the event.
Event Entry: Includes 1 complimentary registration for the hike.
Showcase your support at our main registration and staging area.
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