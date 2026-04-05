West Central Missouri Search & Recovery

Hosted by

West Central Missouri Search & Recovery

About this event

The Hero's Hike

28565 Benton House Ave

Warsaw, MO 65355, USA

Field Operator
$45

This level is for the "boots on the ground" hiker. Whether you’re a seasoned trail walker or a first-time philanthropist, the Field Operator level is about completing the 10.60 miles at your own pace.

Ruck Specialist
$55

For those who want to feel the weight of the mission. Rucking is a cornerstone of military and first-responder training. As a Ruck Specialist, you are committing to completing the full hike while carrying a 20lbs weighted pack.

K9 Handler Elite
$85

Designed for our four-legged supporters and their handlers. This level highlights the working relationship between a handler and their dog. All Dogs must be Non-Aggressive, up-to-date on shots (proof of vaccines must be received NLT 30 days prior to event) and on a leash no longer than 6 foot and no shorter than four foot

Ruck Challenger + K9
$100

This is the highest tier of the hike, combining the physical strain of rucking with the logistical challenge of K9 handling. It mirrors the real-world conditions of Search and Recovery or Tactical K9 teams. All Dogs must be Non-Aggressive, up-to-date on shots (proof of vaccines must be received NLT 30 days prior to event) and on a leash no longer than 6 foot and no shorter than four foot.

Patriot Level (Gold)
$2,500

Premier Branding: Your company logo is featured in the largest size at the very top of the official event t-shirt worn by all participants.


Finish Line Dominance: Exclusive logo placement on the "Welcome Home" banner at the finish line, where the majority of photos will be taken.


Digital Spotlight: A dedicated "Sponsor of the Week" post on all social media channels, including a link to your business and a short bio about your community involvement.


VIP Entries: Includes 5 complimentary registrations for your employees to participate in any tier (Field Operator, Ruck, or K9).


Announcements: Verbal recognition as a "Title Sponsor" during the opening ceremony and the awards presentation.

The Valor Sponsorship Mile Marker Exclusive FCFS 10 Slots
$1,500

The Valor Sponsorship (Mile Marker Exclusive) - $1,500 (only 10 slots available).... The Strength Behind Every Mile!!

  • Exclusive Mile Branding: Your logo and custom motivational message featured in a dedicated sign at one of our 10 Mile Markers.
  • Dedicated mile along the course of the set up human and K9 hydration area & promote your business.
  • The "Hero Shirt" Placement: Prominent logo placement on the back of all official event Shirts.
  • Digital Spotlight: "Sponsor Shout-out" on our social media channels and logo placement on our registration site.
  • Complimentary Entries: Three (3) complimentary registrations for your employees to participate in any tier (Field Operator, Ruck, or K9).
  • Finish Line Dominance: Exclusive logo placement on the "Welcome Home" banner at the finish line, where the majority of photos will be taken.
  • Announcements: Verbal recognition as a "Valor Sponsor" during the opening ceremony and the awards presentation.
Liberty Level (Silver)
$1,000

Significant Branding: Mid-sized logo placement on the back of the event t-shirt.


Course-Wide Visibility: Your logo included on "Honor Signs" placed at the start/finish line.


Social Media Mention: Inclusion in a group "Liberty Sponsor" post on social media with a tag to your business page.


Participant Entries: Includes 2 complimentary registrations for the hike.


Program Listing: Your business name and logo listed on the digital event guide sent to all participants.

Freedom Level (Bronze)
$500

Name Recognition: Your business name (text format) listed on the official event t-shirt.


Wall of Heroes: Your company name featured on the large "Wall of Heroes" donor board displayed at the registration area and finish line.


Community Acknowledgement: Inclusion in a group "Thank You" post on social media following the event.


Event Entry: Includes 1 complimentary registration for the hike.

Base Camp Sponsor
$150

Showcase your support at our main registration and staging area.

Add a donation for West Central Missouri Search & Recovery

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!