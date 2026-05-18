Hero's Path Palliative Care

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Hero's Path Palliative Care

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Hero's Path Palliative Care's Merch!

Rock Star Rabbit Vinyl Sticker item
Rock Star Rabbit Vinyl Sticker
$3

Waterproof and dishwasher safe! 3"x 3.7" Outer shape is cut like the state of New Mexico.

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Logo Bunny Vinyl Sticker item
Logo Bunny Vinyl Sticker
$2

Waterproof and dishwasher safe! 3" x 2.5" Oval shape.

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Rock Star Rabbit Temporary Tattoo item
Rock Star Rabbit Temporary Tattoo
$3

Lasts 3-5 days! Waterproof even in chlorinated pools!

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Rock Star Rabbit Baseball Cap item
Rock Star Rabbit Baseball Cap item
Rock Star Rabbit Baseball Cap item
Rock Star Rabbit Baseball Cap item
Rock Star Rabbit Baseball Cap
$25.50

Adjustable back black baseball cap. Unisex adult size.

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Guitar Canvas Tote Bag item
Guitar Canvas Tote Bag
$18

Tote Bag to carry your items in style! Guitar Battle of the Bands Heroes for Hope emblem original watercolor by Jen Bartz.

  • Measures 15" x 18"
  • 100% cotton canvas


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Rockstar Rabbit Canvas Tote Bag item
Rockstar Rabbit Canvas Tote Bag
$18

Tote Bag to carry your items in style! Rockstar Rabbit emblem original watercolor by Jen Bartz.

Measures 15"x18", 100% Cotton Canvas.

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Move Mountains Hero's Path Logo Canvas Tote Bag item
Move Mountains Hero's Path Logo Canvas Tote Bag
$18

Carry all your items in style in the Hero's Path logo tote bag. Made of 100% cotton canvas. Measures 15" x 18". Watercolor by Jen Bartz

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Heroes for Hope Can Cooler item
Heroes for Hope Can Cooler
$10
  • Guitar emblem original watercolor by Jen Bartz
  • 100% Neoprene with polyester coating
  • Pressed flat dimensions: 5.25" x 4"
  • When can inserted: 4.25"
  • Fits standard 12oz can
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Rockstar Rabbit Can cooler item
Rockstar Rabbit Can cooler
$10
  • Rockstar Rabbit original watercolor by Jen Bartz
  • 100% Neoprene with polyester coating
  • Pressed flat dimensions: 5.25" x 4"
  • When can inserted: 4.25"
  • Fits standard 12oz can
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Squirrel Swinging Blank Card item
Squirrel Swinging Blank Card item
Squirrel Swinging Blank Card
$3

Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope.

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Neurographic Art Blank Card item
Neurographic Art Blank Card item
Neurographic Art Blank Card
$3

Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope.

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Shy Raccoon Blank Card item
Shy Raccoon Blank Card item
Shy Raccoon Blank Card
$3

Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope.

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Tulip Bereavement Card item
Tulip Bereavement Card item
Tulip Bereavement Card item
Tulip Bereavement Card
$3

Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope.

Inside quote by Tracie Loux:

"I have learned that grief is as deep as love is wide, and that sorrow exists because of the power of Love's impact on the world. I have learned that there is space in the human heart for joy and pain, peace and anger, hope and sadness, all to reside. And I have learned that to truly survive such unspeakable loss, we must allow ourselves to feel them each completely. I will survive because of Love. For this beast called Grief is not stronger than the power of Love." May you be held today in the strength of that Love.

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Umbrella Frog All Occasion Card item
Umbrella Frog All Occasion Card item
Umbrella Frog All Occasion Card item
Umbrella Frog All Occasion Card
$3

Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope. Inside quote by Harold Wilson: "I'm an optimist, but an optimist who carries a raincoat."

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Lantern Release Bereavement Card item
Lantern Release Bereavement Card item
Lantern Release Bereavement Card item
Lantern Release Bereavement Card
$3

Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope.

Inside quote by Anne Lamott: "You will lose someone you can't live without, and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn't seal back up. And you come through. It's like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp."

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Lobo Bereavement Card item
Lobo Bereavement Card item
Lobo Bereavement Card item
Lobo Bereavement Card
$3

Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope. Inside quote by Sara Rian:

"It is not a flaw.

it is not a weakness

to grieve deeply like this.

to carry an ache so big

that the universe itself

is bursting at the seams trying to hold it all in.

missing someone so much that

you're mourning at a molecular level

tells me you love the same way.

and I can't think of anything

more admirable than that.

your heart may be broken

but the way you grieve

and the way you love

are not."

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Roaring Lion Cub All Occasion Card item
Roaring Lion Cub All Occasion Card item
Roaring Lion Cub All Occasion Card item
Roaring Lion Cub All Occasion Card
$3

Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope. Inside quote by Madeleine Albright, "It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent."

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