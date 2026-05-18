Hero's Path Palliative Care's Merch!

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Waterproof and dishwasher safe! 3"x 3.7" Outer shape is cut like the state of New Mexico.
Waterproof and dishwasher safe! 3" x 2.5" Oval shape.
Lasts 3-5 days! Waterproof even in chlorinated pools!
Adjustable back black baseball cap. Unisex adult size.
Tote Bag to carry your items in style! Guitar Battle of the Bands Heroes for Hope emblem original watercolor by Jen Bartz.
Tote Bag to carry your items in style! Rockstar Rabbit emblem original watercolor by Jen Bartz.
Measures 15"x18", 100% Cotton Canvas.
Carry all your items in style in the Hero's Path logo tote bag. Made of 100% cotton canvas. Measures 15" x 18". Watercolor by Jen Bartz
Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope.
Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope.
Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope.
Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope.
Inside quote by Tracie Loux:
"I have learned that grief is as deep as love is wide, and that sorrow exists because of the power of Love's impact on the world. I have learned that there is space in the human heart for joy and pain, peace and anger, hope and sadness, all to reside. And I have learned that to truly survive such unspeakable loss, we must allow ourselves to feel them each completely. I will survive because of Love. For this beast called Grief is not stronger than the power of Love." May you be held today in the strength of that Love.
Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope. Inside quote by Harold Wilson: "I'm an optimist, but an optimist who carries a raincoat."
Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope.
Inside quote by Anne Lamott: "You will lose someone you can't live without, and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn't seal back up. And you come through. It's like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp."
Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope. Inside quote by Sara Rian:
"It is not a flaw.
it is not a weakness
to grieve deeply like this.
to carry an ache so big
that the universe itself
is bursting at the seams trying to hold it all in.
missing someone so much that
you're mourning at a molecular level
tells me you love the same way.
and I can't think of anything
more admirable than that.
your heart may be broken
but the way you grieve
and the way you love
are not."
Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope. Inside quote by Madeleine Albright, "It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent."
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