Hero's Path Palliative Care's Merch!

Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. Printed on 110lb cardstock, 5"x7", with envelope. Inside quote by Sara Rian:

"It is not a flaw.

it is not a weakness

to grieve deeply like this.

to carry an ache so big

that the universe itself

is bursting at the seams trying to hold it all in.

missing someone so much that

you're mourning at a molecular level

tells me you love the same way.

and I can't think of anything

more admirable than that.

your heart may be broken

but the way you grieve

and the way you love

are not."