Hero's Path Palliative Care's Silent Auction

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$50 gift card to Teddy Roe's speakeasy in Albuquerque.
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$150 Gift Certificate to Savoy Bar & Grill in Albuquerque.
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$50 gift card to Top Golf in Albuquerque.
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Beautiful Set of gold jewelry. Elisa gold pendant with navy abalone stone. Mickey Mouse Gold huggie earrings.
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Beautiful sterling silver Mati ring.
Donated by Theresa Aragon
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Original Watercolor fox by Jen Bartz
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Original Watercolor Raccoon by Jen Bartz
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Get a month's unlimited membership to Dirty Laundry Hot Yoga in Santa Fe! Includes classes like: Sculpt, Power flow, Quick n Dirty 45 min, Slow Flow, 26&2, and more!
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Plush fleece is warm and cozy. Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. 30"x40". Machine wash, tumble dry low.
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Watercolor Lion is an original watercolor by Jen Bartz
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Astrophotography by James Bartz.
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Astrophotography by James Bartz.
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Astrophotography by James Bartz.
Starting bid
Astrophotography by James Bartz.
Starting bid
Original Watercolor by Jen Bartz.
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Original Watercolor by Jen Bartz.
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Gift Basket with Organic and Eco-Friendly Beauty items:
-Earth Therapeutics Sleep Mask
-Giovanni 2chic Ultra Moist Deep, Deep Moisture Mair Mask
-Ayeya Whipped Shea Body Butter, Joy (Sandalwood & Vanilla)
-Ayeya Traditional African Black Soap, Joy
-Attitude Super Leaves Nourishing Shampoo Bar
-Attitude Super Leaves Nourishing Conditioner Bar
-Crazy Rumors Shea Butter Lip Balm, Orange Creamsicle
-Crazy Rumors Shea Butter Lip Balm, Raspberry Sorbet
-Aura Cacia Kids Bedtime shower steamers (peaceful)
-Aura Cacia Kids Bedtime Fizzy Bath
-Aura Cacia Uplifting Fizzy Bath
-Aura Cacia Clearing Fizzy Bath
-Aura Cacia Lavender foam bath
All housed in a gift basket for easy transport or gift-giving.
Donated by the Bartz Family
Starting bid
Gift Basket with organic and eco-friendly beauty items:
-Mineral Fusion Nail Polish remover
-Mineral Fusion Nail Polish (16-free), Love Potion
-Mineral Fusion Nail Polish (16-free), Mint to be
-Mineral Fusion Nail Polish (16-free), Sweet Dreams
-Mineral Fusion Nail Polish (16-free), Gel Top coat
-Mineral Fusion Eye Shadow Palette, Glamping
-Eco Lips SPF 15 Lip Balm, berry
-Wise Ways Herbals, All Heal Salve
-Weleda Skin Food Body Butter
-LastObject, LastRound Pro (black)
-Andalou Naturals, 1000 Roses Instant Soothe & Smooth Hydro Serum Facial Mask (sensitive)
-Andalou Naturals, Instant Brighten & Tighten Hydro Serum Facial Mask (Brightening)
-Earth Therapeutics, Brightening Black Pearl Mask, Illuminating, toning, lightening
-Earth Therapeutics, Recover-E Cucumber Eye Pads, soothe and replenish
-Earth Therapeutics, Makeup Removing Cloth
-Earth Therapeutics, Pedicure Smoothing Stone
-Earth Therapeutics, Natural Sierra Pumice Brush
All Housed in a gift Basket for Easy transport or gift-giving
Donated by the Bartz Family
Starting bid
Love Fancy Chocolate and Sweets? This Basket is for you!
-Seattle Chocolate Maeve Chocolate Bar, San Juan Salted Toffee
-Seattle Chocolate Maeve Chocolate Bar, Apple Cider Donuts
-Seattle Chocolate Maeve Chocolate Bar, Moon Rocks
-Seattle Chocolate Maeve Chocolate Bar, Sip Sip Horray
-Seattle Chocolate Maeve Chocolate Bar, Rainier Cherry
-Seattle Chocolate Maeve Chocolate Bon Bons, Magical Mint
-Seattle Gummy Company Performance Gummies, Mocca Shots Mint Chocolate
-Seattle Gummy Company High Energy Gummies, Mocca Shots Dark Chocolate Raspberry
-Elements Chocolate Bar, Rose Cardmom
-Elements Chocolate Bar, Raspberry
-Elements Chocolate Bar, Spicy Cayenne
-Unreal Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels
-Yum Earth Licorice, Pomegranate
-Yum Earth Organic Giggles
All housed in a beautiful, hand-woven Ayeya grass basket made in Sumbrungu, Ghana
Donated by the Bartz Family
Starting bid
Have a beloved dog that deserves some pampering? We have you covered! Bring home this basket today:
-Bocce's Bakery Burgers & Fries Biscuits
-Bocce's Bakery Birthday Cake Biscuits
-Bocce's Bakery Bedtime Tea Biscuits
-Bocce's Bakery Sunday Roast Soft & Chewy Treats
-Radius Organic Canine Oral Care Kit Starter Kit
-Ecos Plant Powered Hypoallergenic Shampoo Free & Clear
All housed in a beautiful, hand-woven Ayeya Grass Basket made in Yorogo, Ghana
Donated by the Bartz Family
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!