Hero's Path Palliative Care's Silent Auction

Have a beloved dog that deserves some pampering? We have you covered! Bring home this basket today:

-Bocce's Bakery Burgers & Fries Biscuits

-Bocce's Bakery Birthday Cake Biscuits

-Bocce's Bakery Bedtime Tea Biscuits

-Bocce's Bakery Sunday Roast Soft & Chewy Treats

-Radius Organic Canine Oral Care Kit Starter Kit

-Ecos Plant Powered Hypoallergenic Shampoo Free & Clear





All housed in a beautiful, hand-woven Ayeya Grass Basket made in Yorogo, Ghana

Donated by the Bartz Family