Hero's Path Palliative Care

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Hero's Path Palliative Care

About this event

Sales closed

Hero's Path Palliative Care's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

16908 Frontage Rd, Albuquerque, NM 87123, USA

Teddy Roe's $50 Gift Card item
Teddy Roe's $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Teddy Roe's speakeasy in Albuquerque.

Savoy Bar and Grill Gift Certificate item
Savoy Bar and Grill Gift Certificate
$45

Starting bid

$150 Gift Certificate to Savoy Bar & Grill in Albuquerque.

Top Golf $50 Gift Card item
Top Golf $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Top Golf in Albuquerque.

Kendra Scott Jewelry Set item
Kendra Scott Jewelry Set item
Kendra Scott Jewelry Set
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful Set of gold jewelry. Elisa gold pendant with navy abalone stone. Mickey Mouse Gold huggie earrings.

Mati size 7 sterling silver ring item
Mati size 7 sterling silver ring item
Mati size 7 sterling silver ring
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful sterling silver Mati ring.


Donated by Theresa Aragon

Original Watercolor Fox item
Original Watercolor Fox
$40

Starting bid

Original Watercolor fox by Jen Bartz

Original Watercolor Raccoon item
Original Watercolor Raccoon
$40

Starting bid

Original Watercolor Raccoon by Jen Bartz

Dirty Laundry Hot Yoga 1 Month membership item
Dirty Laundry Hot Yoga 1 Month membership item
Dirty Laundry Hot Yoga 1 Month membership
$45

Starting bid

Get a month's unlimited membership to Dirty Laundry Hot Yoga in Santa Fe! Includes classes like: Sculpt, Power flow, Quick n Dirty 45 min, Slow Flow, 26&2, and more!

Fleece Shy Raccoon Blanket item
Fleece Shy Raccoon Blanket
$40

Starting bid

Plush fleece is warm and cozy. Original watercolor design by Jen Bartz. 30"x40". Machine wash, tumble dry low.

16"x20" Metal Print Lion Watercolor item
16"x20" Metal Print Lion Watercolor
$65

Starting bid

Watercolor Lion is an original watercolor by Jen Bartz

  • High Quality ChromaLuxe®: Offers clean edges and long-lasting design
  • Vibrant and Sharp Image: Glossy finish makes color pop and is scratch, humidity, and fade resistant
  • Ready to Hang: Unframed has a mounting block attached to back.
  • Use caution when hanging, as the large sizes are heavy
  • Made in USA.
16"x20" North American Nebula Metal Print item
16"x20" North American Nebula Metal Print
$65

Starting bid

Astrophotography by James Bartz.

  • High Quality ChromaLuxe®: Offers clean edges and long-lasting design
  • Vibrant and Sharp Image: Glossy finish makes color pop and is scratch, humidity, and fade resistant
  • Ready to Hang: Unframed has a mounting block attached to back.
  • Use caution when hanging, as the large sizes are heavy
  • Made in USA.
Andromeda Metal Print 10X14 item
Andromeda Metal Print 10X14
$45

Starting bid

Astrophotography by James Bartz.

  • High Quality ChromaLuxe®: Offers clean edges and long-lasting design
  • Vibrant and Sharp Image: Glossy finish makes color pop and is scratch, humidity, and fade resistant
  • Ready to Hang: Unframed has a mounting block attached to back.
  • Use caution when hanging, as the large sizes are heavy
  • Made in USA.
Heart and Soul Nebula Mounted Wall Art 20X30 item
Heart and Soul Nebula Mounted Wall Art 20X30 item
Heart and Soul Nebula Mounted Wall Art 20X30
$55

Starting bid

Astrophotography by James Bartz.

  • Excellent Image Quality: UV inks allow for longevity, durability, and fade resistance with a satin finish
  • High Quality Photo Board: Printed on lightweight yet rigid, black photo board with a white base layer. Depth of photo board is 1/4"
  • Satin Finish: Helps reduce glare
  • Ready to Hang: Unframed has a slotted hanging block on the back.
  • Size: 20x30
Horsehead and Flame Nebula Mounted Wall Art 20X30 item
Horsehead and Flame Nebula Mounted Wall Art 20X30
$55

Starting bid

Astrophotography by James Bartz.

  • Excellent Image Quality: UV inks allow for longevity, durability, and fade resistance with a satin finish
  • High Quality Photo Board: Printed on lightweight yet rigid, black photo board with a white base layer. Depth of photo board is 1/4"
  • Satin Finish: Helps reduce glare
  • Ready to Hang: Unframed has a slotted hanging block on the back.
  • Size: 20x30
Winter Scene Watercolor Mounted Wall Art 16X20 item
Winter Scene Watercolor Mounted Wall Art 16X20 item
Winter Scene Watercolor Mounted Wall Art 16X20
$40

Starting bid

Original Watercolor by Jen Bartz.

  • Excellent Image Quality: UV inks allow for longevity, durability, and fade resistance with a satin finish
  • High Quality Photo Board: Printed on lightweight yet rigid, black photo board with a white base layer. Depth of photo board is 1/4"
  • Satin Finish: Helps reduce glare
  • Ready to Hang: Unframed has a slotted hanging block on the back.
  • Size: 16X20
Mustang Hot Air Balloon Watercolor 16X20 Mounted Wall Art item
Mustang Hot Air Balloon Watercolor 16X20 Mounted Wall Art item
Mustang Hot Air Balloon Watercolor 16X20 Mounted Wall Art
$40

Starting bid

Original Watercolor by Jen Bartz.

  • Excellent Image Quality: UV inks allow for longevity, durability, and fade resistance with a satin finish
  • High Quality Photo Board: Printed on lightweight yet rigid, black photo board with a white base layer. Depth of photo board is 1/4"
  • Satin Finish: Helps reduce glare
  • Ready to Hang: Unframed has a slotted hanging block on the back.
  • Size: 16X20
Pamper and Relax Gift Basket item
Pamper and Relax Gift Basket item
Pamper and Relax Gift Basket item
Pamper and Relax Gift Basket item
Pamper and Relax Gift Basket
$70

Starting bid

Gift Basket with Organic and Eco-Friendly Beauty items:

-Earth Therapeutics Sleep Mask

-Giovanni 2chic Ultra Moist Deep, Deep Moisture Mair Mask

-Ayeya Whipped Shea Body Butter, Joy (Sandalwood & Vanilla)

-Ayeya Traditional African Black Soap, Joy

-Attitude Super Leaves Nourishing Shampoo Bar

-Attitude Super Leaves Nourishing Conditioner Bar

-Crazy Rumors Shea Butter Lip Balm, Orange Creamsicle

-Crazy Rumors Shea Butter Lip Balm, Raspberry Sorbet

-Aura Cacia Kids Bedtime shower steamers (peaceful)

-Aura Cacia Kids Bedtime Fizzy Bath

-Aura Cacia Uplifting Fizzy Bath

-Aura Cacia Clearing Fizzy Bath

-Aura Cacia Lavender foam bath


All housed in a gift basket for easy transport or gift-giving.

Donated by the Bartz Family

Nails and Makeup Gift Basket item
Nails and Makeup Gift Basket item
Nails and Makeup Gift Basket item
Nails and Makeup Gift Basket item
Nails and Makeup Gift Basket item
Nails and Makeup Gift Basket
$130

Starting bid

Gift Basket with organic and eco-friendly beauty items:

-Mineral Fusion Nail Polish remover

-Mineral Fusion Nail Polish (16-free), Love Potion

-Mineral Fusion Nail Polish (16-free), Mint to be

-Mineral Fusion Nail Polish (16-free), Sweet Dreams

-Mineral Fusion Nail Polish (16-free), Gel Top coat

-Mineral Fusion Eye Shadow Palette, Glamping

-Eco Lips SPF 15 Lip Balm, berry

-Wise Ways Herbals, All Heal Salve

-Weleda Skin Food Body Butter

-LastObject, LastRound Pro (black)

-Andalou Naturals, 1000 Roses Instant Soothe & Smooth Hydro Serum Facial Mask (sensitive)

-Andalou Naturals, Instant Brighten & Tighten Hydro Serum Facial Mask (Brightening)

-Earth Therapeutics, Brightening Black Pearl Mask, Illuminating, toning, lightening

-Earth Therapeutics, Recover-E Cucumber Eye Pads, soothe and replenish

-Earth Therapeutics, Makeup Removing Cloth

-Earth Therapeutics, Pedicure Smoothing Stone

-Earth Therapeutics, Natural Sierra Pumice Brush


All Housed in a gift Basket for Easy transport or gift-giving

Donated by the Bartz Family

Chocolate and Sweets Lovers Gift Basket item
Chocolate and Sweets Lovers Gift Basket item
Chocolate and Sweets Lovers Gift Basket item
Chocolate and Sweets Lovers Gift Basket item
Chocolate and Sweets Lovers Gift Basket item
Chocolate and Sweets Lovers Gift Basket
$80

Starting bid

Love Fancy Chocolate and Sweets? This Basket is for you!

-Seattle Chocolate Maeve Chocolate Bar, San Juan Salted Toffee

-Seattle Chocolate Maeve Chocolate Bar, Apple Cider Donuts

-Seattle Chocolate Maeve Chocolate Bar, Moon Rocks

-Seattle Chocolate Maeve Chocolate Bar, Sip Sip Horray

-Seattle Chocolate Maeve Chocolate Bar, Rainier Cherry

-Seattle Chocolate Maeve Chocolate Bon Bons, Magical Mint

-Seattle Gummy Company Performance Gummies, Mocca Shots Mint Chocolate

-Seattle Gummy Company High Energy Gummies, Mocca Shots Dark Chocolate Raspberry

-Elements Chocolate Bar, Rose Cardmom

-Elements Chocolate Bar, Raspberry

-Elements Chocolate Bar, Spicy Cayenne

-Unreal Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels

-Yum Earth Licorice, Pomegranate

-Yum Earth Organic Giggles


All housed in a beautiful, hand-woven Ayeya grass basket made in Sumbrungu, Ghana

Donated by the Bartz Family

Doggie Pamper Gift Basket item
Doggie Pamper Gift Basket item
Doggie Pamper Gift Basket item
Doggie Pamper Gift Basket item
Doggie Pamper Gift Basket
$47

Starting bid

Have a beloved dog that deserves some pampering? We have you covered! Bring home this basket today:

-Bocce's Bakery Burgers & Fries Biscuits

-Bocce's Bakery Birthday Cake Biscuits

-Bocce's Bakery Bedtime Tea Biscuits

-Bocce's Bakery Sunday Roast Soft & Chewy Treats

-Radius Organic Canine Oral Care Kit Starter Kit

-Ecos Plant Powered Hypoallergenic Shampoo Free & Clear


All housed in a beautiful, hand-woven Ayeya Grass Basket made in Yorogo, Ghana

Donated by the Bartz Family

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!