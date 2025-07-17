JAM Mariners: Maximum Genetic & Athletic Sports Performance Training

• $1,000 Donation to the Cleon Jones Last Out Foundation Sponsors training equipment, nutrition, sessions, tournaments, camps, and helping us to outfit youth for their sports. We provide scholastic assistance, conflict resolution training, critical thinking skills, goal setting & nutrition choices. Prior to the 2025 football season we were able to purchase cleats for student-athletes in need. Our goal is to offer the best teaching and professional coaching to our members at a discounted rate. Performance training can cost up to $125 per session. We ask for $20 donation per session. So we welcome sponsors to off-set costs for student-athletes