Herostock 2025

Camping is only available as an add on to your Event admission ticket. Anyone entering the campground MUST have an event wristband. NO EXCEPTIONS! *All camping spots will be 25’ x 45’. Within each campsite, you can park one steering mechanism and one sleeping unit; a drive-able RV counts as both. Entire camper and vehicle must fit within this space. Longer rigs can purchase two campsites back to back. General Camping Policies: Prices include camping for the entire weekend (Friday @ 10am – Sunday @ noon). *All campers and patrons must be out of the campground by 12:00 pm on Sunday, August 24th. Campsite location is First Come, First Serve. Moving locations within campground is strictly prohibited. Campsite cost is per campsite, not person. Maximum of 6 people per campsite. All roads in the campgrounds are fire lanes and must be kept clear at all times. If you exceed the boundaries of your campsite into these fire lanes, we will ask you to purchase an additional campsite and we may need to relocate you. No vending or solicitation is allowed in the campground. Violators will be removed from the premises. All vehicles MUST have their camping/parking decal on their windshield for proper display. Vehicles without their decal properly affixed to your windshield are at risk of tow at owner’s expense. Extra vehicles must purchase an “overflow campground parking pass” or else park in the main festival parking lot. NO golf carts, ATV’s, side by side’s, or power scooters are allowed. Strictly enforced! NO electric hookups or water. All campsites are primitive. Quiet run generators permitted. Loud generators will NOT be permitted. Strictly enforced, plan accordingly! Porta-pots located inside the campground in scattered locations. Outside food and beverages cannot be brought from the campground into the event. NO pets allowed on the premises. Strictly enforced! Service Dogs, as defined by the ADA are allowed. Emotional support, companion, comfort or companion animals are NOT permitted. NO entry on Golf Course that is not a part of the event grounds. Anyone found on course outside of event grounds will be asked to leave and will not be allowed re-entry to the event. The golf course and driving range will be closed for play during the event as it is being used for event activities. Noise Ordinance: The campground has a 2am-8am quiet time that will be enforced. No loud music permitted between 2am and 8am. All vehicle traffic in campground is prohibited from 11pm – 6am. This helps ensure the safety of our camping patrons. Please plan accordingly! 5 mph speed limit within campground. Anyone caught excessively speeding in campground will be asked to leave premises immediately. All campers, RV’s, trailers, etc., must be classified as “for sleeping” to enter campground. Non sleeping trailers of any sort are not permitted within the campground. ALL generators must be properly vented away from sleeping units, including tents and RV’s. Generators must be separated from tents by a minimum of 20 feet. Please be aware of your generator exhaust to both yourself and your camping neighbor. Trash receptacles will be placed throughout the campground. Please use those and help us keep the campground clean and enjoyable for everyone. Drinking age of 21+ will be enforced. Citations will be issued for violations. Safety is our top priority at Herostock and Country Drive Golf Course. Any guest not cooperating with event staff or following these posted rules, will be asked to leave the festival grounds immediately. Secure your campsite and vehicle! Herostock and Country Drive Golf Course are not responsible for stolen, lost, or damaged items.

