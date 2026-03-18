Tech Women Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Tech Women Foundation Inc

About this event

herSHIFT: Leading with AI in Work & Business Conference

3101 Cobb Pkwy SE Suite 124

Atlanta, GA 30339, USA

VIP Experience - June 5th & Conference - June 6th
$130
Available until Jun 5

*Friday, June 5th VIP Experience


Includes:

  • Custom Conference T-Shirt
  • Food Provided
  • Drink Specials
  • Curated Career Networking
  • Early Badge Pickup


AND



*Saturday, June 6th Conference


  • Lunch is not included: Program will break off-site for 90 minutes. *Show your herSHIFT Badge for a discount at one of our nearby partner restaurants.


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*Checkout donation suggestions are not required! 


> Choose "Other" in the donation dropdown and enter $0 if you wish to skip donation

General Admission Conference Only - June 6th
$80
Available until Jun 5

*Saturday, June 6th Conference


  • Lunch is not included: Program will break off-site for 90 minutes. *Show your herSHIFT Badge for a discount at one of our nearby partner restaurants.


________


*Checkout donation suggestions are not required! 


> Choose "Other" in the donation dropdown and enter $0 if you wish to skip donation


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