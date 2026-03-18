herSHIFT: Leading with AI in Work & Business Conference

Hosted by
About this event
*Friday, June 5th VIP Experience
Includes:
AND
*Saturday, June 6th Conference
________
*Checkout donation suggestions are not required!
> Choose "Other" in the donation dropdown and enter $0 if you wish to skip donation
*Saturday, June 6th Conference
________
*Checkout donation suggestions are not required!
> Choose "Other" in the donation dropdown and enter $0 if you wish to skip donation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!