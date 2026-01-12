Garden of Eden & Associates, Inc.

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Garden of Eden & Associates, Inc.

About this event

HERstory: W.H.O. Am I

20 Ericsson St

Boston, MA 02122, USA

HERstory Sponsor
$25,000

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

HERstory Sponsor $25,000;
Speaking Opportunity During the Event;
HERstory Sponsor recognition on all event materials;
Priority Seating for 10 Guest

Leader Sponsor
$10,000

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Leader Sponsor $10,000;
Leader Sponsor recognition on all event materials;
Priority Seating for 8 Guest

Champion Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Champion Sponsor $5,000;
Champion Sponsor recognition on all event materials;
Priority Seating for 5 Guest

Friend Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Friend Sponsor $2,500;
Friend Sponsor listing on all event materials;
Priority Seating for 3 Guest

Supporting Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Supporting Sponsor $1,500;
Supporting Sponsor listing on all event materials;
Priority Seating for 2 Guest

Commonwealth Sponsor
$500

Priority Seating for 1 Guest

*W.H.O. Am I Sponsored Ticket
$250

Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, a limited number of discounted tickets are available to expand access for emerging leaders and organizations committed to "Discovering Identity, Embracing Strength and, Leading Change"

Add a donation for Garden of Eden & Associates, Inc.

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