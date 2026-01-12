HERstory: W.H.O. Am I

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About this event
7 left!
HERstory Sponsor $25,000;
Speaking Opportunity During the Event;
HERstory Sponsor recognition on all event materials;
Priority Seating for 10 Guest
9 left!
Leader Sponsor $10,000;
Leader Sponsor recognition on all event materials;
Priority Seating for 8 Guest
Champion Sponsor $5,000;
Champion Sponsor recognition on all event materials;
Priority Seating for 5 Guest
Friend Sponsor $2,500;
Friend Sponsor listing on all event materials;
Priority Seating for 3 Guest
Supporting Sponsor $1,500;
Supporting Sponsor listing on all event materials;
Priority Seating for 2 Guest
Priority Seating for 1 Guest
Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, a limited number of discounted tickets are available to expand access for emerging leaders and organizations committed to "Discovering Identity, Embracing Strength and, Leading Change"
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