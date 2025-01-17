HES Bingo 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Hanover Elementary cafeteria 6:00-8:00 Doors open at 6:00 1st game at 6:30 $3.00 per card This event sells out fast-Don't Wait! All students must be accompanied by adult. Please purchase your cards by Wednesday, Feb. 19th $3.00 per card-you will have the same card/cards for the night Playing cards will be given at the door- no receipts necessary

Friday, February 21, 2025 Hanover Elementary cafeteria 6:00-8:00 Doors open at 6:00 1st game at 6:30 $3.00 per card This event sells out fast-Don't Wait! All students must be accompanied by adult. Please purchase your cards by Wednesday, Feb. 19th $3.00 per card-you will have the same card/cards for the night Playing cards will be given at the door- no receipts necessary

More details...