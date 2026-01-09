HES PTO Proudly Presents: Author Laurie Wallmark

Offered by
Much like us, dinosaurs love to have fun. Dinosaurs from all around gather together to play instruments, dance, and sing before bedtime. But soon the dinosaurs grow tired and need their rest. This is a book that's sure to have kids following the dinos' lead as they get ready to go to sleep.
Kalpana Chawla set her sights on flight at an early age. But achieving her dream of being among the stars took dedication, perseverance, and patience. Forging her own path, she became the first Indian American female astronaut.
This book tells the exciting story of how a
cryptographer helped capture rum runners and break up Nazi spy rings. It also shows kids how they can crack the code and exchange secret messages with their friends. Scattered throughout the illustrations are hidden messages for kids to find and decode.
In this heartwarming story about the importance of community, a little Jewish girl living on the Lower East Side during the flu pandemic of 1918 can't start school because her father is sick, so she makes a trade with her neighbors: chores for lessons.
Read about the first woman to receive a doctorate in mathematics that required original research, the first to hold a university chair in mathematics, and the first to be the editor of a major scientific journal.
The true story of how Judit Polgár captivated the world becoming the youngest chess
grandmaster in history! At her peak, Judit was rated the 8th best chess player in the world defeating 11 world champions, including Garry Kasparov and Magnus Carlsen.
Known for her career as a glamorous international movie star, Hedy co-invented one of the most important scientific breakthroughs of the 20th century! Today's electronic devices would be more vulnerable to hacking without the groundbreaking system discovered by a world-famous actress and inventor.
Maria Mitchell’s curiosity about the night sky led her to spend hours studying the stars. She discovered a comet as a young woman, winning an award from the King of Denmark for being the first person to discover a new comet using a telescope.
A software tester, workplace jester, cherished mentor, ace inventor, avid reader, naval leader AND rule breaker, chance taker, and troublemaker. This story tells the riveting story of a trailblazing woman. Grace Hopper also coined the term computer bug and taught computers to speak English.
Ada Byron Lovelace and the Thinking Machine is a picture book biography about this amazing woman and her accomplishments. The back matter contains a more detailed explanation of her program, as well as a discussion of Ada's remarkable predictions about computers of the future.
