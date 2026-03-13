Hey Young World Inc's Annual Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
1 raffle ticket entry for the Team Fit For War Online Fundraiser. Enter for a chance to win prizes including a PlayStation 5, Team Fit For War varsity jacket, and Hey Young World hoodie.
5 chances to win! Increase your odds while supporting youth development through sports, mentorship, and education with Hey Young World Inc. and the Team Fit For War Basketball Program.
Best value! Get 15 entries for the raffle and maximize your chances to win. Your support helps provide tournament travel, training, and opportunities for young athletes in our community.
40 chances to win! This supporter bundle gives you the best odds in the raffle while making a powerful impact. Your participation helps support youth involved with Hey Young World Inc. and the Team Fit For War Basketball Program by funding travel, training, uniforms, and mentorship opportunities. Thank you for investing in the future of our youth.
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