HFG 4 YEARS ANNIVERSARY

Your General Admission ticket for the 4th Anniversary of Hungry for God includes:
- Food: Enjoy delicious meals and refreshments throughout the event.
- Transportation: Access to transportation assistance for attendees in need, ensuring everyone can join the celebration.
- Housing: Support for temporary housing arrangements for individuals and families in need during the event.
ect...
- By purchasing this ticket, you are not only attending an unforgettable celebration but also contributing to the ongoing mission of providing for those in need.
- Together, we can make this anniversary a time of joy, connection, and impact!
Your General Admission ticket for the 4th Anniversary of Hungry for God includes:
- Food: Enjoy delicious meals and refreshments throughout the event.
- Transportation: Access to transportation assistance for attendees in need, ensuring everyone can join the celebration.
- Housing: Support for temporary housing arrangements for individuals and families in need during the event.
ect...
- By purchasing this ticket, you are not only attending an unforgettable celebration but also contributing to the ongoing mission of providing for those in need.
- Together, we can make this anniversary a time of joy, connection, and impact!
Add a donation for HUNGRY FOR GOD
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!