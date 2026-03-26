HFOH Black & Gold Holiday Charity Gala

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About this event
$
This ticket includes entry to our unforgettable Charity Gala, including access to all main event activities. Enjoy a delicious dinner, cocktails, and the inspiring program, plus the opportunity to participate in our exclusive charity auction.
VIP Ticket holders enjoy an elevated Charity Gala experience! In addition to all General Admission benefits, you’ll receive premium seating, a dedicated service staff, and a "Golden Ticket" opportunity.
This package includes 2 VIP Tickets.
This package reserves a dedicated table and includes eight general admission tickets. It is designed to ensure that families, friends, or colleagues can enjoy the event together, all while benefiting from a special group rate. Guests purchasing this package will be guaranteed seating together and will receive priority placement within the event space.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!