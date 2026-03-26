Herring Future Of Hope Inc

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Herring Future Of Hope Inc

About this event

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HFOH Black & Gold Holiday Charity Gala

30 Red Barn Dr

Bluffton, SC 29910, USA

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$

General Admission
$120

This ticket includes entry to our unforgettable Charity Gala, including access to all main event activities. Enjoy a delicious dinner, cocktails, and the inspiring program, plus the opportunity to participate in our exclusive charity auction.

VIP Admission
$150

VIP Ticket holders enjoy an elevated Charity Gala experience! In addition to all General Admission benefits, you’ll receive premium seating, a dedicated service staff, and a "Golden Ticket" opportunity.

VIP for Two
$289
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This package includes 2 VIP Tickets.

Table Sponsorship
$840
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This package reserves a dedicated table and includes eight general admission tickets. It is designed to ensure that families, friends, or colleagues can enjoy the event together, all while benefiting from a special group rate. Guests purchasing this package will be guaranteed seating together and will receive priority placement within the event space.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!