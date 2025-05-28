HFM's Pay-It-Forward Angel Donors

Tier 1: Community Access (1 Student)
$150
✅ Tier 1: Community Access • Price: $150 • Description: Covers two students’ full summer experience including: - t-shirt - certificate - jam sessions - workshops - skills development - snack/beverage Your support sustains free access to instruments, supplies, and instruction for all. ⸻ Covers 1 Student, Full Summer
Tier 2: Community Access & Sustain a Musician (2 Students)
$300
✅ Tier 2: Community Access & Sustain One Musician • Price: $300 • Description: Covers two students’ full summer experience including: - t-shirt - certificate - jam sessions - workshops - skills development - snack/beverage Your support sustains free access to instruments, supplies, and instruction for all. ⸻ Covers 2 Students, Full Summer
Tier 3: Full Access & Lift Another Musician (3 Students)
$450
✅ Tier 3: Full Access & Lift Another Musician • Price: $450 • Description: Covers your child’s full summer access plus one additional child’s full experience including: - t-shirt - certificate - jam sessions - workshops - skills development - snack/beverage A generous investment in music, mentorship, and creative growth. ⸻ Covers 3 Students, Full Summer
Tier 4: Full Access & Thrive Together (4 Students)
$600
✅ Tier 4: Full Access & Thrive Together • Price: $600 • Description: Supports four students—amplifying joy, access, and artistic development. Helps cover teaching stipends, shared supplies, and community resources. Also: - t-shirt - certificate - jam sessions - workshops - skills development - snack/beverage ⸻ Covers 4 Students, Full Summer
