HFM's Pay-It-Forward Angel Donors

✅ Tier 1: Community Access
• Price: $150
• Description:
Covers two students’ full summer experience including:
- t-shirt
- certificate
- jam sessions
- workshops
- skills development
- snack/beverage
Your support sustains free access to instruments, supplies, and instruction for all.
⸻ Covers 1 Student, Full Summer
✅ Tier 2: Community Access & Sustain One Musician
• Price: $300
• Description:
Covers two students’ full summer experience including:
- t-shirt
- certificate
- jam sessions
- workshops
- skills development
- snack/beverage
Your support sustains free access to instruments, supplies, and instruction for all.
⸻ Covers 2 Students, Full Summer
✅ Tier 3: Full Access & Lift Another Musician
• Price: $450
• Description:
Covers your child’s full summer access plus one additional child’s full experience including:
- t-shirt
- certificate
- jam sessions
- workshops
- skills development
- snack/beverage
A generous investment in music, mentorship, and creative growth.
⸻ Covers 3 Students, Full Summer
✅ Tier 4: Full Access & Thrive Together
• Price: $600
• Description:
Supports four students—amplifying joy, access, and artistic development.
Helps cover teaching stipends, shared supplies, and community resources. Also:
- t-shirt
- certificate
- jam sessions
- workshops
- skills development
- snack/beverage
⸻ Covers 4 Students, Full Summer
