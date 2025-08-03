HFSC Mens Variety Basket

One chance of winning
$10

What's in the Variety Basket?

  • Malibu Bottle 1.75L
  • Blanco Teremana 750ml
  • Puro Agave Espolon 750ml
  • Reserva De La Familia 750ml
  • 4 Shot Glasses
  • JBL GO4 Bluetooth Speaker
  • Crown Royal Blackberry
  • Echo Dot
