2026 HHC Camp Store

100 Holiday Home Cp Rd

Williams Bay, WI 53191, USA

$5 to Camp Store
$5

The HHC Camp Store offers items ranging from $1 to $30, so you can add as much as you’d like to help your camper enjoy their favorites.

$10
$10

20
$20

Unused Camp Store Funds
If your camper doesn’t spend all of their Camp Store money, the remaining balance is donated back to Holiday Home Camp to help support future campers and camp programs.

35
$35

Unused Camp Store Funds
Donate to another Camper
$5

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!