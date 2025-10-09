HHHF Gala: Waves of Hope (Two Vacation packages) Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
5 Nights out of Miami (3 different itinerary options)
5-Night All Inclusive Suggested Locations:
Starting bid
5-night all-inclusive vacation for two adults to one of the following stunning tropical destinations:
✨ Montego Bay, Jamaica
✨ Curacao, Netherlands Antilles
✔️ 5 nights of accommodations at a beachfront all-inclusive resort
✔️ All meals, snacks, and beverages (yes, even the cocktails!)
✔️ Daily resort activities & entertainment
✔️ Taxes and resort fees included
✔️ Roundtrip airport transfers
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!