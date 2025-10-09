Hollidays Helping Hands Foundation

Hosted by

Hollidays Helping Hands Foundation

About this event

HHHF Gala: Waves of Hope (Two Vacation packages) Silent Auction

Pick-up location

17420 S Avalon Blvd suite 101, Carson, CA 90746, USA

Vacation at Sea item
Vacation at Sea
$1,000

Starting bid

5 Nights out of Miami (3 different itinerary options)


5-Night All Inclusive Suggested Locations:

  • Turks & Caicos 
  • Puerto Plata
  • Cozumel. Playa Del Carmen Bimini
Beach Front Vacation item
Beach Front Vacation
$1,000

Starting bid

5-night all-inclusive vacation for two adults to one of the following stunning tropical destinations:


✨ Montego Bay, Jamaica

✨ Curacao, Netherlands Antilles


✔️ 5 nights of accommodations at a beachfront all-inclusive resort

✔️ All meals, snacks, and beverages (yes, even the cocktails!)

✔️ Daily resort activities & entertainment

✔️ Taxes and resort fees included

✔️ Roundtrip airport transfers


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!