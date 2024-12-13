Hālau Ho’okahi I Ka Hula Monthly Dues

HHIKH Monthly Dues - 1 Person, 1 Class Type
$60

Monthly Dues - 1 Person, 1 Class Type
HHIKH Monthly Dues - 1 Person, 2 Class Types
$110

Discounted Monthly Dues - 1 Person, 2 Class Types
HHIKH Monthly Dues - 1 Person, 3 Class Types
$160

Discounted Monthly Dues - 1 Person, 3 Class Types
HHIKH Monthly Dues - 1 Person, Unlimited Classes
$200

Discounted Monthly Dues - “Unlimited” class plan for 1 individual
HHIKH Monthly Dues - 2 People, 1 Class Type
$115

Discounted Monthly Dues - 2 People, 1 Class Type
HHIKH Monthly Dues - 2 People, 2 Class Types
$215

Discounted Monthly Dues - 2 People, 2 Class Types
HHIKH Monthly Dues - 2 People, 3 Class Types
$315

Discounted Monthly Dues - 2 People, 3 Class Types
HHIKH Monthly Dues - ‘Ohana Mixed 1
$165

Discounted Monthly Dues - 1 Person, 2 Classes + 1 Person, 1 Class
HHIKH Monthly Dues - ‘Ohana Mixed 2
$350

Discounted Monthly Dues - 1 Person, 3 Classes + 1 Person, 3 Classes + 1 Person, 1 Class
HHIKH Monthly Dues - ‘Ohana Mixed 3
$505

Discounted Monthly Dues - 1 Person, Unlimited + 1 Person, 3 Classes + 1 Person, 2 Classes + 1 Person, 1 Class
HHIKH Monthly Dues - 'Ohana Mixed 4
$305

Discounted Monthly Dues - 1 Person, Unlimited + 1 Person, 2 Class Types
HHIKH Monthly Dues - ‘Ohana Mixed 5
$265

Discounted Monthly Dues - 1 Person, 3 Class Types + 1 Person, 2 Class Types
HHIKH One-Time Trial Class
$20

1 Person, 1 Trial Class (May also use this option for the New Student Orientation - Hula OR ‘Ori Tahiti)
HHIKH One-Time Monthly Class
$60

Use this option to pay for your first month of classes if it does not start by the 1st of the month. Following this payment, please setup your auto payment, beginning the next month, due no later than the 1st of the month.

