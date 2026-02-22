HHS Band Hanging Basket Fundraiser

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“14 Combo comes in a coco fiber basket with black metal hanger.
all 10” blooming baskets come in 3-4 varieties of colors- not all color varieties are picture.
All 10” blooming baskets come in 3-4 varieties of colors - not all color varieties are picture.
All 10” blooming baskets come in 3-4 varieties of colors - not all color varieties are picture.
All 10” blooming baskets come in 3-4 varieties and colors - not all color varieties are picture.
All 10” blooming baskets come in 3-4 varieties of colors - not all color varieties are picture.
All 10” blooming baskets come in 3-4 varieties of colors - not all color varieties are picture.
All 10” blooming baskets come in 3-4 varieties of colors- not all color varieties are pictured
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