Harrison High Band Boosters, Inc.

Hosted by

Harrison High Band Boosters, Inc.

About this event

HHS Band Hanging Basket Fundraiser

4500 Due W Rd NW

Kennesaw, GA 30152, USA

14” Coco Combo item
14” Coco Combo
$30

“14 Combo comes in a coco fiber basket with black metal hanger.

New Guinea 10” blooming item
New Guinea 10” blooming
$15

all 10” blooming baskets come in 3-4 varieties of colors- not all color varieties are picture.

“10 blooming Verbena item
“10 blooming Verbena
$15

All 10” blooming baskets come in 3-4 varieties of colors - not all color varieties are picture.

10” blooming Scaevola item
10” blooming Scaevola
$15

All 10” blooming baskets come in 3-4 varieties of colors - not all color varieties are picture.

10” blooming Geranium item
10” blooming Geranium
$15

All 10” blooming baskets come in 3-4 varieties and colors - not all color varieties are picture.

10” blooming Lantana item
10” blooming Lantana
$15

All 10” blooming baskets come in 3-4 varieties of colors - not all color varieties are picture.

10” blooming Petunia item
10” blooming Petunia
$15

All 10” blooming baskets come in 3-4 varieties of colors - not all color varieties are picture.

10” blooming Fuchsia item
10” blooming Fuchsia
$15

All 10” blooming baskets come in 3-4 varieties of colors- not all color varieties are pictured

10” foliage Green Swedish Ivy item
10” foliage Green Swedish Ivy
$12
10” foliage Bridal Veil item
10” foliage Bridal Veil
$12
10” foliage Spider item
10” foliage Spider
$12
10” foliage Variegated Swedish Ivy item
10” foliage Variegated Swedish Ivy
$12
Add a donation for Harrison High Band Boosters, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!