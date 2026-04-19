Hermiston High School Performing Arts Collective

Hosted by

Hermiston High School Performing Arts Collective

About this event

HHS Mystery Theater 2026 - Lunch 12:00pm

600 S 1st St

Hermiston, OR 97838, USA

Lunch Ticket - Table 1
$30

Individual Ticket at this table for lunch and the show.

Lunch Ticket - Table 2
$30

Individual Ticket at this table for lunch and the show.

Lunch Ticket - Table 3
$30

Individual Ticket at this table for lunch and the show.

Lunch Ticket - Table 4
$30

Individual Ticket at this table for lunch and the show.

Lunch Ticket - Table 5
$30

Individual Ticket at this table for lunch and the show.

Lunch ticket - Table 6
$30

Individual Ticket at this table for lunch and the show.

Lunch Ticket - Table 7
$30

Individual Ticket at this table for lunch and the show.

Lunch Ticket - Table 8
$30

Individual Ticket at this table for lunch and the show.

Lunch Ticket - Table 9
$30

Individual Ticket at this table for lunch and the show.

Lunch Ticket - Table 10
$30

Individual Ticket at this table for lunch and the show.

Lunch Ticket - Table 12
$30

Individual Ticket at this table for lunch and the show.

Lunch Ticket - Table 13
$30

Individual Ticket at this table for lunch and the show.

Lunch Ticket - Table 14
$30

Individual Ticket at this table for lunch and the show.

Lunch Ticket - Table 15
$30

Individual Ticket at this table for lunch and the show.

Lunch Ticket - Table 16
$30

Individual Ticket at this table for lunch and the show.

Lunch Ticket - Table 17
$30
Lunch Ticket - Table 18
$30
Lunch Ticket - Table 19
$30
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