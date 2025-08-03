HHS Rowing Club Annual Membership

Membership to the Club is open to the community, not only our athletes and their families! We rely on local supporters, alumni, businesses, friends, and family to make rowing accessible to the athletes on our team. Your membership to HHSRC includes an invitation to events, fundraisers, and communication throughout the year.



Your annual membership fee of $35 directly underwrites equipment maintenance, coaching stipends, travel expenses, and scholarship opportunities that ensure every athlete, regardless of background, can access the resources they need to succeed on and off the water.