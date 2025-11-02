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Hastings On Hudson High School Alumni Association Inc

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HHSAA 25th Anniversary Gala Silent Auction

Pair of HHS Auditorium Chairs item
Pair of HHS Auditorium Chairs item
Pair of HHS Auditorium Chairs
$75

Starting bid

Own a rare piece of Hastings High School history! This unique set of auditorium chairs is one of only two remaining from the school’s major renovation — a true keepsake for any Yellow Jacket. Whether you remember the standing ovations, the opening-night jitters, or just chatting with friends before the curtain rose, these seats let you bring those unforgettable moments home.

 

Display them proudly and let the memories take a bow!

Handstitched HHS Quilt item
Handstitched HHS Quilt
$50

Starting bid

Wrap yourself in Yellow Jacket pride! This beautifully crafted 12-panel HHS quilt was lovingly handstitched by alumna Connie Gulish Bliss, making it a heartfelt tribute to the Hastings community. Perfect as a cozy throw for a chair, sofa, or bed — and sure to spark hometown memories wherever it's displayed.

 

A one-of-a-kind piece of Hastings spirit and craftsmanship!

Skydive the Ranch Jump Experience item
Skydive the Ranch Jump Experience
$175

Starting bid

Ready… Set… Jump! Take the leap with a thrilling tandem skydive from 13,500 feet at Skydive the Ranch — one of the premier skydiving destinations in the Northeast. Feel the rush of freefall, soak in unbeatable views, and make a memory you’ll be bragging about for years. Perfect for adrenaline seekers or anyone ready to cross “skydive” off the bucket list!

Golf Foursome at St Andrew's item
Golf Foursome at St Andrew's
$200

Starting bid

Tee off at the historic St. Andrew’s Golf Club in Greenburgh — one of the oldest and most prestigious golf clubs in the United States. Enjoy a round for four players on this beautifully maintained, 6,614-yard, par-71 championship course, known for its challenging layout and impressive course rating of 145.

A perfect outing for golf enthusiasts looking to experience tradition, skill, and scenic fairways all in one unforgettable day.

Big Blue Showdown: Giants vs. Cowboys – Prem. Game Day Exp. item
Big Blue Showdown: Giants vs. Cowboys – Prem. Game Day Exp.
$200

Starting bid

Get ready for one of the most electric matchups in football — New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys on 1/3 — live at MetLife Stadium! Enjoy the game in style with 2 incredible seats in Section 116, perfectly positioned for unbeatable views of the action. These premium aisle seats offer easy access to the bar and restrooms, so you never miss a play (or a refill!).


Whether you’re a die-hard Giants fan or just love big-game energy, this is your chance to soak in the roar of the crowd, the clash of rivals, and the unforgettable atmosphere that only Giants vs. Cowboys can deliver.


🔥 Don’t just watch the game — experience it!

Handmade Woodcut Rangers American Flag item
Handmade Woodcut Rangers American Flag
$50

Starting bid

Wave your Rangers pride high! This handcrafted wooden American Flag by Martin Gunther ’82 is beautifully carved and painted, showcasing true artistry and team spirit. Measuring 13” x 24”, it’s the perfect statement piece for your den, media room, or fan cave!

Handmade Woodcut Yankees American Flag item
Handmade Woodcut Yankees American Flag
$50

Starting bid

Show your Yankees pride in style! This handcrafted wooden American Flag by Martin Gunther ’82 is expertly carved and painted with a nod to the Bronx Bombers. Measuring 13” x 24”, this unique piece is perfect for your den, media room, or fan cave—a true home run for any Yankees fan!

Handmade Woodcut Yellowjacket American Flag item
Handmade Woodcut Yellowjacket American Flag
$100

Starting bid

Show your Yellowjackets pride with this handcrafted wooden American Flag by Martin Gunther ’82! Expertly carved and painted in tribute to Hastings-on-Hudson’s beloved team, this striking 20” x 35” piece is perfect for your home, office, or fan cave—a bold display of school spirit and hometown pride!

Hand on the Throttle Freight Train Operator Experience item
Hand on the Throttle Freight Train Operator Experience
$200

Starting bid

All aboard for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure! Fulfill your childhood dream of taking the controls and operating a real freight locomotive during this 3.5-hour, hands-on experience designed for adult train enthusiasts. Hosted at the Danbury Railway Museum, you’ll climb into the engineer’s seat and feel the power of commanding a working train along historic tracks.

 

A must-have experience for any railfan — full steam ahead!

2 Night Stay in Wakefield, RI item
2 Night Stay in Wakefield, RI
$300

Starting bid

Escape to coastal Rhode Island with a relaxing 2-night stay in a charming 1906 stone farmhouse set on 40 private acres in beautiful Wakefield, RI. Just minutes from beaches, bike trails, and freshwater ponds, this retreat blends peaceful seclusion with easy access to outdoor adventure.

 

Enjoy a spacious screened porch for dining and lounging, an outdoor shower, full laundry, internet/Wi-Fi, barbecue area, plus fun extras like a canoe, kayak, and croquet set. A perfect spot for a refreshing weekend away!

 

Stay must be booked for either May 2026 or September 2026.
Dates subject to availability.

https://tinyurl.com/1906farmhouse

Caesar’s Cove Myrtle Beach Rental item
Caesar’s Cove Myrtle Beach Rental
$300

Starting bid

Escape to paradise with a 7-night stay in this perfectly situated coastal condo — just 0.1 mile from the beach! Sip your morning coffee on the pool-view balcony, stroll to lively beachfront restaurants and bars, or enjoy cozy movie nights after a day in the sun. Caesar’s Cove has everything you need for the ultimate relaxing retreat and unforgettable vacation vibes.

Stay valid between December 2025 and April 2026.
Dates subject to availability.

https://tinyurl.com/caesarscove

100 Year Giants Commemorative Rings & Ticket & Signed Photo item
100 Year Giants Commemorative Rings & Ticket & Signed Photo
$175

Starting bid

Honor a century of Giants football with this exclusive commemorative ring and ticket set — a standout tribute to one of the NFL’s most storied franchises. This package also includes an autographed photo of rising star wide receiver Malik Nabers, making it the ultimate score for any dedicated Big Blue fan or memorabilia collector. Celebrate Giants history while investing in its future!

Replica Lithographed Photo ft NY Jets WR Garrett Wilson item
Replica Lithographed Photo ft NY Jets WR Garrett Wilson
$75

Starting bid

Bring home a standout piece of Jets pride! This high-quality replica lithographed photo showcases star wide receiver Garrett Wilson in action, captured in stunning detail. Perfect for any New York Jets fan or sports memorabilia collector, this piece is printed on premium stock and ready for display in your home, office, or fan cave. A must-have tribute to one of the NFL’s most exciting young playmakers!

Case of Chocolate Almonds (Star Kay White) item
Case of Chocolate Almonds (Star Kay White)
$100

Starting bid

Treat yourself (and maybe a few friends!) to a full case of premium Star Kay White chocolate-covered almonds — the perfect blend of smooth chocolate and crunchy whole almonds. Crafted by one of the nation’s leading confectioners and generously donated by alum Ben Katzenstein, this sweet indulgence is sure to be a crowd favorite.

 

A delicious way to support a great cause!

Case of Chocolate Almonds (Star Kay White) item
Case of Chocolate Almonds (Star Kay White)
$100

Starting bid

Treat yourself (and maybe a few friends!) to a full case of premium Star Kay White chocolate-covered almonds — the perfect blend of smooth chocolate and crunchy whole almonds. Crafted by one of the nation’s leading confectioners and generously donated by alum Ben Katzenstein, this sweet indulgence is sure to be a crowd favorite.

 

A delicious way to support a great cause!

Original Ken Wilson (Class of 1954) Print item
Original Ken Wilson (Class of 1954) Print
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy this unique and original print from graduate Ken Wilson.

Authentic Taiwanese Jiaozhi Pottery item
Authentic Taiwanese Jiaozhi Pottery
$50

Starting bid

Bring a touch of cultural charm to your home with this beautifully crafted traditional Taiwanese pottery piece. The iconic sword-biting lion is believed to bring good luck and ward off negative energy — making it both a striking decorative accent and a meaningful symbol of protection. A unique treasure sure to spark conversation and admiration wherever it’s displayed!

3 Hours of 1:1 Online Tutoring for Middle School Subjects item
3 Hours of 1:1 Online Tutoring for Middle School Subjects
$100

Starting bid

From SImplifi EDU: Personalized one-on-one tutoring to support middle school students in key subjects such as Math, Science, English, and History.

 

3 Hours of 1:1 Online Tutoring for High School Subjects item
3 Hours of 1:1 Online Tutoring for High School Subjects
$150

Starting bid

From Simplifi EDU: Personalized one-on-one tutoring to support high school students in key subjects such as Math, Science, English, and History, including AP Courses.

3 Hours of 1:1 Online Tutoring for SAT/ACT + Diagnostics item
3 Hours of 1:1 Online Tutoring for SAT/ACT + Diagnostics
$250

Starting bid

From Simplifi EDU: Includes a full-length SAT or ACT diagnostic exam, a personalized score report, a one-on-one strategy consultation with a Simplifi EDU test prep expert, plus three hours of test prep with an expert tutor capable of helping students score within the top 1%.

3 Hours of 1:1 Online Tutoring for SAT/ACT + Diagnostics item
3 Hours of 1:1 Online Tutoring for SAT/ACT + Diagnostics
$250

Starting bid

From Simplifi EDU: Includes a full-length SAT or ACT diagnostic exam, a personalized score report, a one-on-one strategy consultation with a Simplifi EDU test prep expert, plus three hours of test prep with an expert tutor capable of helping students score within the top 1%.

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