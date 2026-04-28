Hosted by

Horizon High School Band Parent Association

About this event

Sales closed

HHSBPA Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Auditorium Lobby

Snack Basket item
Snack Basket item
Snack Basket
$30

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Tubas/Baritones!


Also includes:

--One Family Visit pass to the History Colorado Center, including General Museum Admission for TWO adults and all children ages 18 and under. Valued at $40, expires 4/30/27.

Dog Lovers Basket item
Dog Lovers Basket item
Dog Lovers Basket
$30

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Trumpets!


Also includes:

--One Dinosaur Ridge Day Pass: 4 tickets, includes guided tour and exhibit hall admission. Valued at $80, expires 4/27.

Craft Night Basket item
Craft Night Basket item
Craft Night Basket
$30

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Clarinets!


Also includes:

--$50 gift card to Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

--Four admissions to Denver Art Museum. Valued at $88, no expiration date

--Two "Admit 2" passes to Comedy Works. Valid for base ticket price, 2 item minimum purchase per person in the showroom, ages 21+ with valid ID. Valued at $88, expires 5/30/27

Gardening Basket item
Gardening Basket item
Gardening Basket item
Gardening Basket
$30

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Trombones!


Also includes:

--$25 gift card to Good Times

--Four general admissions to Denver Museum of Nature & Science (does not include surcharged exhibits, Infinity, or Planetarium shows). Valued at $80, expires 3/7/28

Summer Fun Basket item
Summer Fun Basket item
Summer Fun Basket
$30

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Percussion!


Also includes:

--Five punch pass to The Spot Climbing Gym. Valued at $128, must be redeemed before 5/31/26

--Two general admission tickets to Royal Gorge Bridge. Admission includes the Bridge, Aerial Gondola, Children's Playland, and Plaza Theater. Extreme rides NOT included. Valued at $78, expires 4/30/27

--Four admission tickets to the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance. Valued at $104, tickets valid until 12/31/26

Game Night Basket item
Game Night Basket item
Game Night Basket
$30

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Horns/Mellos!


Also includes:

--Two "Admit 2" passes to Comedy Works. Valid for base ticket price, 2 item minimum purchase per person in the showroom, ages 21+ with valid ID. Valued at $88, expires 5/30/27

Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$30

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Flutes!


Also includes:

--$30 AMC gift card (also courtesy of the Flutes)

--Two free entree cards and one free chips & queso card from Chipotle. Valued at $25, expires 12/31/26.

BBQ Basket item
BBQ Basket item
BBQ Basket
$30

Starting bid

Courtest of the Alto Saxophones!


Also includes:

--Five punch pass to The Spot Climbing Gym. Valued at $128, must be redeemed before 5/31/26

--Two "Admit 2" passes to Comedy Works. Valid for base ticket price, 2 item minimum purchase per person in the showroom, ages 21+ with valid ID. Valued at $88, expires 5/30/27

Baking Basket item
Baking Basket
$30

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Drum Majors!


Also includes:

--$25 gift card to Cheesecake Factory

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$30

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Color Guard!


Also includes:

--Two pound box of almond toffee from Enstrom Candies. Valued at $62.99.

--$25 gift card to Cheesecake Factory

--Two "Admit 2" passes to Comedy Works. Valid for base ticket price, 2 item minimum purchase per person in the showroom, ages 21+ with valid ID. Valued at $88, expires 5/30/27

Tea Lovers Basket item
Tea Lovers Basket item
Tea Lovers Basket item
Tea Lovers Basket
$30

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Low Reeds!


Also includes:

--A certificate for one 8" decorated cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes, Westminster. Valued at $42.00, expires 10/31/26.

--One Family Visit pass to the History Colorado Center, including General Museum Admission for TWO adults and all children ages 18 and under. Valued at $40, expires 4/30/27.

Coffee Lovers Basket item
Coffee Lovers Basket item
Coffee Lovers Basket
$30

Starting bid

Courtesy of the Low Reeds!


Also includes:

--Gift basket from Boyers Coffee, including 2 bags of whole bean coffee, 1 8-cup Chambord French Press, and 1 Bistro blade grinder. Valued at $87.80.

Raising Cane's Gift Basket item
Raising Cane's Gift Basket item
Raising Cane's Gift Basket item
Raising Cane's Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Raising Cane's.


Includes various Raising Cane's themed items such as t-shirts, a hat, a plush dog, and cooler bag. Also includes at least 4 Box Combo cards, 2 kids meal cards, and 2 22-oz. Lemonade cards.


Valued at $100

Thorncreek Golf item
Thorncreek Golf
$30

Starting bid

Includes certificate entitling the recipient to (4) 18-hole rounds with cart rental at Thorncreek Golf Course (one foursome tee time, can't be split into multiple rounds).


Valid for play anytime M-Th, and after 1pm on F-Su and holidays; Expires 4/30/27.


Valued at $320.00

Blitz Paintball #1 item
Blitz Paintball #1
$10

Starting bid

Includes $100 gift certificate to Blitz Paintball in Dacono, CO.


Good for entry fee & rentals only.


Valued at $100.00

YMCA of the Rockies item
YMCA of the Rockies
$35

Starting bid

Includes a certificate that entitles the bearer to a 2-night stay in a lodge room, redeemable at YMCA of the Rockies (either Estes Park Center or Snow Mountain Ranch).


Based on availability, cannot be upgraded. Valued at $350.00 (depending on time of year used), expires 4/30/27.

Golf Westminster item
Golf Westminster
$35

Starting bid

Includes 4 certificate cards, each card valid for an 18-hole green fee with half cart fee.


Cards are redeemable at either Legacy Ridge Golf Course or Walnut Creek Golf Preserve.


Valid for play anytime Mon-Thurs & after 1 pm on Fridays. Not valid on weekends or holidays. Incidentals are not included.


Valued at $352; expires 12/31/27

Blitz Paintball #2 item
Blitz Paintball #2
$10

Starting bid

Includes $100 gift certificate to Blitz Paintball in Dacono, CO.


Good for entry fee & rentals only.


Valued at $100.00

Musical Instrument Wall Art item
Musical Instrument Wall Art item
Musical Instrument Wall Art item
Musical Instrument Wall Art
$30

Starting bid

Three framed musical instrument wall art prints.


  1. "Jazzerie", by Alan Lavoie
  2. "Musique Joyeuse", by Alan Lavoie
  3. "Mouvement Musical", by Alan Lavoie
Blitz Paintball/Good Times/Comedy Works item
Blitz Paintball/Good Times/Comedy Works
$20

Starting bid

Includes:


--$50 gift certificate to Blitz Paintball (entry fee & rentals only)

--$25 gift card to Good Times

--Two "Admit 2" passes to Comedy Works. Valid for base ticket price, 2 item minimum purchase per person in the showroom, ages 21+ with valid ID. Valued at $88, expires 5/30/27

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