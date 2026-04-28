HHSBPA Silent Auction

Courtesy of the Percussion!





Also includes:

--Five punch pass to The Spot Climbing Gym. Valued at $128, must be redeemed before 5/31/26

--Two general admission tickets to Royal Gorge Bridge. Admission includes the Bridge, Aerial Gondola, Children's Playland, and Plaza Theater. Extreme rides NOT included. Valued at $78, expires 4/30/27

--Four admission tickets to the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance. Valued at $104, tickets valid until 12/31/26