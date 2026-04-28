HHSBPA Silent Auction

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Auditorium Lobby
Starting bid
Courtesy of the Tubas/Baritones!
Also includes:
--One Family Visit pass to the History Colorado Center, including General Museum Admission for TWO adults and all children ages 18 and under. Valued at $40, expires 4/30/27.
Starting bid
Courtesy of the Trumpets!
Also includes:
--One Dinosaur Ridge Day Pass: 4 tickets, includes guided tour and exhibit hall admission. Valued at $80, expires 4/27.
Starting bid
Courtesy of the Clarinets!
Also includes:
--$50 gift card to Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
--Four admissions to Denver Art Museum. Valued at $88, no expiration date
--Two "Admit 2" passes to Comedy Works. Valid for base ticket price, 2 item minimum purchase per person in the showroom, ages 21+ with valid ID. Valued at $88, expires 5/30/27
Starting bid
Courtesy of the Trombones!
Also includes:
--$25 gift card to Good Times
--Four general admissions to Denver Museum of Nature & Science (does not include surcharged exhibits, Infinity, or Planetarium shows). Valued at $80, expires 3/7/28
Starting bid
Courtesy of the Percussion!
Also includes:
--Five punch pass to The Spot Climbing Gym. Valued at $128, must be redeemed before 5/31/26
--Two general admission tickets to Royal Gorge Bridge. Admission includes the Bridge, Aerial Gondola, Children's Playland, and Plaza Theater. Extreme rides NOT included. Valued at $78, expires 4/30/27
--Four admission tickets to the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance. Valued at $104, tickets valid until 12/31/26
Starting bid
Courtesy of the Horns/Mellos!
Also includes:
--Two "Admit 2" passes to Comedy Works. Valid for base ticket price, 2 item minimum purchase per person in the showroom, ages 21+ with valid ID. Valued at $88, expires 5/30/27
Starting bid
Courtesy of the Flutes!
Also includes:
--$30 AMC gift card (also courtesy of the Flutes)
--Two free entree cards and one free chips & queso card from Chipotle. Valued at $25, expires 12/31/26.
Starting bid
Courtest of the Alto Saxophones!
Also includes:
--Five punch pass to The Spot Climbing Gym. Valued at $128, must be redeemed before 5/31/26
--Two "Admit 2" passes to Comedy Works. Valid for base ticket price, 2 item minimum purchase per person in the showroom, ages 21+ with valid ID. Valued at $88, expires 5/30/27
Starting bid
Courtesy of the Drum Majors!
Also includes:
--$25 gift card to Cheesecake Factory
Starting bid
Courtesy of the Color Guard!
Also includes:
--Two pound box of almond toffee from Enstrom Candies. Valued at $62.99.
--$25 gift card to Cheesecake Factory
--Two "Admit 2" passes to Comedy Works. Valid for base ticket price, 2 item minimum purchase per person in the showroom, ages 21+ with valid ID. Valued at $88, expires 5/30/27
Starting bid
Courtesy of the Low Reeds!
Also includes:
--A certificate for one 8" decorated cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes, Westminster. Valued at $42.00, expires 10/31/26.
--One Family Visit pass to the History Colorado Center, including General Museum Admission for TWO adults and all children ages 18 and under. Valued at $40, expires 4/30/27.
Starting bid
Courtesy of the Low Reeds!
Also includes:
--Gift basket from Boyers Coffee, including 2 bags of whole bean coffee, 1 8-cup Chambord French Press, and 1 Bistro blade grinder. Valued at $87.80.
Starting bid
Donated by Raising Cane's.
Includes various Raising Cane's themed items such as t-shirts, a hat, a plush dog, and cooler bag. Also includes at least 4 Box Combo cards, 2 kids meal cards, and 2 22-oz. Lemonade cards.
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Includes certificate entitling the recipient to (4) 18-hole rounds with cart rental at Thorncreek Golf Course (one foursome tee time, can't be split into multiple rounds).
Valid for play anytime M-Th, and after 1pm on F-Su and holidays; Expires 4/30/27.
Valued at $320.00
Starting bid
Includes $100 gift certificate to Blitz Paintball in Dacono, CO.
Good for entry fee & rentals only.
Valued at $100.00
Starting bid
Includes a certificate that entitles the bearer to a 2-night stay in a lodge room, redeemable at YMCA of the Rockies (either Estes Park Center or Snow Mountain Ranch).
Based on availability, cannot be upgraded. Valued at $350.00 (depending on time of year used), expires 4/30/27.
Starting bid
Includes 4 certificate cards, each card valid for an 18-hole green fee with half cart fee.
Cards are redeemable at either Legacy Ridge Golf Course or Walnut Creek Golf Preserve.
Valid for play anytime Mon-Thurs & after 1 pm on Fridays. Not valid on weekends or holidays. Incidentals are not included.
Valued at $352; expires 12/31/27
Starting bid
Includes $100 gift certificate to Blitz Paintball in Dacono, CO.
Good for entry fee & rentals only.
Valued at $100.00
Starting bid
Three framed musical instrument wall art prints.
Starting bid
Includes:
--$50 gift certificate to Blitz Paintball (entry fee & rentals only)
--$25 gift card to Good Times
--Two "Admit 2" passes to Comedy Works. Valid for base ticket price, 2 item minimum purchase per person in the showroom, ages 21+ with valid ID. Valued at $88, expires 5/30/27
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