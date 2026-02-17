HHTF Pair of Books Silent Auction

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From Highland cows to Polish chickens to Arabian horses, Ford’s compelling animal photography invites readers of all ages on a delightful adventure through the barnyard.
Following the acclaimed The Animal Kingdom and Good Dog, Farm Life takes us beyond the barn and into the very heart of America’s vibrant farm animals. This whimsical collection celebrates the spirited charm of these pastoral creatures and invites the viewer on a heartfelt journey of expression, play, and contemplation.
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With gorgeous full-color illustrations, ornate decorative elements, lettering in metallic ink, and engaging text, The Language of Flowers: A Fully Illustrated Compendium of Meaning, Literature, and Lore for the Modern Romantic is a treasure for flower lovers. A sumptuous, contemporary anthology of 50 of the world's most storied and popular flowers, each of its entries offers insight to the meaning associated with the flower, and is a fascinating mix of foklore, classic mythology, literature, botanical information and popular culture.
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