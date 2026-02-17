HHTF Pair of Books Silent Auction

From Highland cows to Polish chickens to Arabian horses, Ford’s compelling animal photography invites readers of all ages on a delightful adventure through the barnyard.



Following the acclaimed The Animal Kingdom and Good Dog, Farm Life takes us beyond the barn and into the very heart of America’s vibrant farm animals. This whimsical collection celebrates the spirited charm of these pastoral creatures and invites the viewer on a heartfelt journey of expression, play, and contemplation.