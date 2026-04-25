Growing Ohana

Hosted by

Growing Ohana

About this event

HI-5 Pickup & Drop-Off Request

99-080 Kauhale St d14

Aiea, HI 96701, USA

Make a Donation to Support HI-5 for Keiki
Pay what you can

Support The Growing Ohana’s Fill the Bus: HI-5 for Keiki Campaign.

Your contribution helps provide school supplies, backpacks, and essential support for keiki and families in transition across our community.

Every donation and every bottle collected brings us closer to creating a strong start for our keiki.

HI-5 Pickup Request (No Cost)
Free

Use this option if you would like to request a pickup for your HI-5 bottles and cans. Our team will follow up to confirm scheduling.

Add a donation for Growing Ohana

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!