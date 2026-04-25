HI-5 Pickup & Drop-Off Request

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About this event
Support The Growing Ohana’s Fill the Bus: HI-5 for Keiki Campaign.
Your contribution helps provide school supplies, backpacks, and essential support for keiki and families in transition across our community.
Every donation and every bottle collected brings us closer to creating a strong start for our keiki.
Use this option if you would like to request a pickup for your HI-5 bottles and cans. Our team will follow up to confirm scheduling.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!