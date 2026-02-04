Hi Line Youth Hockey's Mite Jamboree and Middle of Nowhere 2026

About this raffle
#1 is a 6-10 Mag-Lite XFast HDS Platinum Series Rod with the Glasgow Ice Dawgs Logo on handle. Red on Black with Red trim. Mite Jamboree drawing date 2/28/26.
#2 is a 6-9 Medium-Lite Fast HDS Platinum Series Rod. Color is Black on Black with Red trim. Mite Jamboree drawing date 2/28/26.
#3 is a 6-8 Medium-Moderate HDS Platinum Series Rod. Color is Red on Black with Black and Red trim. Mite Jamboree drawing date 2/28/26.
#4 is a 7-2 Medium Fast HDS Platinum Series Rod. Color is Black on Black with a bit of Green trim. Mite Jamboree drawing date 2/28/26.
#5 is a 6-8 Medium Fast HDS Platinum Series Rod. Color is White on Black with Blue trim. Drawing will be at the 5v5 Middle of Nowhere on 3/14/26.
#6 is a 6-8 Medium Fast HDS Platinum Series Rod. Color is Black on Black with Black and Blur trim. Drawing will be at the 5v5 Middle of Nowhere on 3/14/26.
#7 is a 7-1 Light XFast HDS Platinum Series Rod. Color is Red on Black with Red trim. Drawing will be at the 5v5 Middle of Nowhere on 3/14/26.
#8 is a Guided Fishing trip with Scott Collinsworth at Fort Peck Marina. This trip is for all but would especially like to see some kids get on the water for this one. If you would like to support Hi Line Youth Hockey by purchasing tickets in the name of your local school, we will work with the school administration to get some kids on the water. Dates will be determined but most likely during summer. Fort Peck Marina is also a dealer for the HDS Platinum Series Rods we are giving away. Please reach out to him if ever wanting to purchase one of these rods. Winner will be drawn at the Mite Jamboree on 2/28/26.
Guided Fishing Trip with Lars Sorensen of Fort Peck Fishing Guides LLC. This trip is open for all to apply and winners will be drawn on the Saturday of the 5v5 Middle of Nowhere Tournament 3/14/26. Lars can take up to 3-4 people. Dates will be determined between you and Lars after drawing is completed.
