Hi Line Youth Hockey's Mite Jamboree and Middle of Nowhere 2026

#8 is a Guided Fishing trip with Scott Collinsworth at Fort Peck Marina. This trip is for all but would especially like to see some kids get on the water for this one. If you would like to support Hi Line Youth Hockey by purchasing tickets in the name of your local school, we will work with the school administration to get some kids on the water. Dates will be determined but most likely during summer. Fort Peck Marina is also a dealer for the HDS Platinum Series Rods we are giving away. Please reach out to him if ever wanting to purchase one of these rods. Winner will be drawn at the Mite Jamboree on 2/28/26.