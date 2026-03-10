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Hawai'i's Volcano Circus

About this event

Hiccup acro/tumbling 8 week performance series

12-253 W Pohakupele Lp Pāhoa

HI 96778

8 week acro & tumbling series
$80

Base contribution valued at $10/class


Sliding-Scale Tuition

Thanks to grants and community support, we offer sliding-scale pricing for all classes.

Families are invited to contribute what they can so every child has access.
Last session, family contributions covered about 30% of teacher costs. mahalo for making this possible

Tier 2 contributor 8 week acro & tumbling series
$96

Tier 2 contribution valued at $12/class


Sliding-Scale Tuition

Thanks to grants and community support, we offer sliding-scale pricing for all classes.

Families are invited to contribute what they can so every child has access.
Last session, family contributions covered about 30% of teacher costs. mahalo for making this possible

Tier 3 contributor 8 week acro & tumbling series
$120

Tier 3 contribution valued at $15/class


Sliding-Scale Tuition

Thanks to grants and community support, we offer sliding-scale pricing for all classes.

Families are invited to contribute what they can so every child has access.
Last session, family contributions covered about 30% of teacher costs. mahalo for making this possible

Tier 4 contributor 8 week acro & tumbling series
$160

Tier 3 contribution valued at $20/class


Sliding-Scale Tuition

Thanks to grants and community support, we offer sliding-scale pricing for all classes.

Families are invited to contribute what they can so every child has access.
Last session, family contributions covered about 30% of teacher costs. mahalo for making this possible

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