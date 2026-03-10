Hiccup acro/tumbling 8 week performance series

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HI 96778
Base contribution valued at $10/class
Sliding-Scale Tuition
Thanks to grants and community support, we offer sliding-scale pricing for all classes.
Families are invited to contribute what they can so every child has access.
Last session, family contributions covered about 30% of teacher costs. mahalo for making this possible
Tier 2 contribution valued at $12/class
Sliding-Scale Tuition
Thanks to grants and community support, we offer sliding-scale pricing for all classes.
Families are invited to contribute what they can so every child has access.
Last session, family contributions covered about 30% of teacher costs. mahalo for making this possible
Tier 3 contribution valued at $15/class
Sliding-Scale Tuition
Thanks to grants and community support, we offer sliding-scale pricing for all classes.
Families are invited to contribute what they can so every child has access.
Last session, family contributions covered about 30% of teacher costs. mahalo for making this possible
Tier 3 contribution valued at $20/class
Sliding-Scale Tuition
Thanks to grants and community support, we offer sliding-scale pricing for all classes.
Families are invited to contribute what they can so every child has access.
Last session, family contributions covered about 30% of teacher costs. mahalo for making this possible
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