Hickman Humane Society Veterinary Care Payments

About this shop
Please use this option if you are scheduled for a cat spay at CASA or Cornerstone (Add additional items for additional cats)
Only use this if directed. Add one item per animal if advised to use this one.
Use this option if you have an appointment scheduled for your dog to be altered at CASA. Add one item per animal
Use this item if you have a scheduled appointment for your dog to be altered at Cornerstone. Add one item per animal
Use this item if you are scheduled to have your dog or cat spayed or neutered at Hohenwald.
Use this item for vaccines. You will be instructed on what amount to pay. Add one item PER ANIMAL, not per vaccine given.
Use this item for purchase of medications from HHS. You will be advised how much to enter. Only add ONE to your cart unless told otherwise.
Use this only if instructed or if your payment total is not one of the other options. You must indicate what this payment is for.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!