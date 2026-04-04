Hickman Humane Society Inc

Offered by

Hickman Humane Society Inc

About this shop

Hickman Humane Society Veterinary Care Payments

Cat Spay - Discounted
$60

Please use this option if you are scheduled for a cat spay at CASA or Cornerstone (Add additional items for additional cats)

0
Voucher Spay/Neuter
$35

Only use this if directed. Add one item per animal if advised to use this one.

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Dog Spay/Neuter - CASA
$90

Use this option if you have an appointment scheduled for your dog to be altered at CASA. Add one item per animal

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Dog Spay/Neuter - Cornerstone
$70

Use this item if you have a scheduled appointment for your dog to be altered at Cornerstone. Add one item per animal

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Hohenwald Spay/Neuter
$100

Use this item if you are scheduled to have your dog or cat spayed or neutered at Hohenwald.

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Vaccines
Pay what you can

Use this item for vaccines. You will be instructed on what amount to pay. Add one item PER ANIMAL, not per vaccine given.

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Medication Purchase
Pay what you can

Use this item for purchase of medications from HHS. You will be advised how much to enter. Only add ONE to your cart unless told otherwise.

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Miscellaneous Medical
Pay what you can

Use this only if instructed or if your payment total is not one of the other options. You must indicate what this payment is for.

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Add a donation for Hickman Humane Society Inc

$

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